Von Erich Family Movie Reportedly in Development

Deadline reports that Sean Durkin (The Nest) is writing a feature about the rise and fall of the Von Erich wrestling family. Durkin is collaborating on the project with Tessa Ross, former Film4 head, and Juliette Howell, who are attached to produce the film for House Productions. Additionally, BBC Films chief Rose Garnett, is attached to co-finance development of the picture with House Productions.

Durkin stated on the film, “I’m very excited about this one. It’s another family portrait, about a wrestling family who revolutionized the sport and then suffered tragedy.” Tessa Ross added, “Sean is an extraordinary filmmaker and we’re excited to be working with him.”

The Von Erich family (nee Adkisson) started with Fritz Von Erich (Jack Barton Adkisson), who became a top star in the National Wrestling Alliance. Fritz and his wife Doris had six sons, five of whom all died before Fritz, making some believe the family was cursed. Kerry Von Erich, who wrestled for the WWE in the 1990s as The Texas Tornado and became Intercontinental champion, died in 1993 via suicide. The last surviving son of the family is Kevin Von Erich. His two sons, Ross and Marshall, currently wrestle for Major League Wrestling (MLW). Fritz passed away in 1997.

The family was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Durkin’s second feature, The Nest, is slated to debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26.