– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) discussed their favorite match, facing The Briscoes at the Ric Flair’s Last Match show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Marshall Von Erich on his favorite match: “[My favorite match] would be the Briscoe Brothers for Ric Flair’s retirement show. We got to wrestle them, and that was by far my favorite. Meeting two brothers that were just as close was super, super cool, and just the kind of guys they were in general.”

Ross Von Erich on working with The Briscoes: “We only had a few words spoken before [with the Briscoes], and we had a bunch of uncertainty like, ‘How is this going to go?’ But they’re professionals. We made it work, and it was awesome. They just had so much chemistry, and working together with them, I’m never going to forget it.”

The Briscoes defeated The Von Erichs at the event, which was held in July 2022. Jay Briscoe sadly passed away earlier this year in a car accident.