VSK Confirms He’s Exited AEW

VSK, also known as Jeeves Kay of The Trust Busters, has departed AEW. PWInsider has confirmed that VSK exited the promotion after his contract expired.

The site notes that there is always a chance that he can be used down the line, similar to the recently-exited Sonny Kiss and Zack Clayton. As of now those, he is not under contract. VSK confirmed the news on Twitter, writing

“Don’t expect a notes app post… Jeeves is Dead. Now let’s have some fun”