Walker Stewart Hired As New English Voice of NJPW

As previously reported, Kevin Kelly announced that he will be leaving NJPW soon, where he served as the lead English announcer. Super J Cast and Post Wrestling report that New Japan has hired Walker Stewart to be the new English voice of the company. Walker has previously worked for GCW, New South Pro Wrestling, Future Stars of Wrestling and Mission Pro.

Kelly announced that he will still call NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku on October 9th, Wrestle Kingdom 18 and New Year’s Dash before he leaves. He also works as the lead announcer for AEW Collision.