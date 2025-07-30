War Raiders Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

The War Raiders will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Tuesday that Erik and Ivar will both be competing at the August 2nd show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place from Rutherford, New Jersey and airs on Triller TV+, is:

* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich

* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai

* Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA

* Slade vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Matt Mako vs. TBA

* Dominic Garrini vs. TBA

* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* War Raiders in action