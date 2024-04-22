Wardlow Had A Car Accident Over the Weekend, Says He’s ‘Banged Up’ But ‘Alive’

In a post on Twitter, Wardlow revealed that he had a car accident over the weekend, and while he got roughed up, he’s mostly okay. The AEW star still appeared at last night’s Dynasty event but didn’t get physical.

He wrote: “The devils been doing everything to stop me lately… still hasn’t learned he can’t. Banged up but I’m alive. Thank you to those that have reached out. Appreciate you all.”

Dax Harwood replied: “Love you, boy.”

