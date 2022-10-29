Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW

– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):

I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room … he does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around. But, I will always wish him the best of luck in whatever he does.”

After exiting AEW, Cody Rhodes signed with WWE earlier this year, returning at WrestleMania 38 in April.