– Fandom Spotlite released a video of an AEW panel from Terrificon 2023 featuring AEW stars Danhausen, Wardlow, and Ethan Page. During the panel, Wardlow discussed helping Kurt Angle train for his WrestleMania 34 match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Wardlow on training with Kurt Angle for his comeback match at WrestleMania 34: “I had the privilege to train with him as he prepared to come back for [his WrestleMania 34 match]. It was him and Ronda [Rousey] right? He was preparing for that match and I come up in the Pittsburgh area.”

On getting to work with Angle: “He just wanted to get back in ring shape, so a few of us would meet him once a week for a couple months and work with him and we had such great chemistry. Kurt’s such a nice dude. Like we would get done training and he’d just sit there and BS with us like we were buddies. It was really, really cool.”