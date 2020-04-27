Watch Chris Jericho Pay Tribute To Bloodsucking Freaks On The Last Drive-In

As we previously reported, Chris Jericho was the co-host for the season two premiere of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Jericho spoke about the film Bloodsucking Freaks, which he says is one of his favorite movies. He also told the story about how he named his sidekick from WCW, Ralphus, based on the character in the film. Briggs noted it was a reunion of sorts, since Jericho was in WCW while Briggs was hosting Monstervision, both on TNT.

Just before Jericho left the show, he gave a musical tribute called ‘Bloodsucking Freak’, which you can now watch below.