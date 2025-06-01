WCP When The Lights Go Down In The City Results 5.30.25: Lee Moriarty In Action, More

West Coast Pro held its When The Lights Go Down In The City show on Friday night, with Lee Moriarty competing and more. You can see the results below from the San Francisco show, per Fightful:

* Levi Shapiro def. Vishnu Akali

* Miko Alana def. Sandra Moone and Maggie Lee

* Aaron Solo def. CPA

* J Mainey def. B3CCA

* Jayson Xavier def. Andrew Cass

* Vinnie Massaro def. Matt Mako

* Adam Priest def. Jiah Jewell

* Lee Moriarty def. Starboy Charlie

* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship Match: The Cowboy Way def. Los Suavecitos