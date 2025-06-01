wrestling / News
WCP When The Lights Go Down In The City Results 5.30.25: Lee Moriarty In Action, More
West Coast Pro held its When The Lights Go Down In The City show on Friday night, with Lee Moriarty competing and more. You can see the results below from the San Francisco show, per Fightful:
* Levi Shapiro def. Vishnu Akali
* Miko Alana def. Sandra Moone and Maggie Lee
* Aaron Solo def. CPA
* J Mainey def. B3CCA
* Jayson Xavier def. Andrew Cass
* Vinnie Massaro def. Matt Mako
* Adam Priest def. Jiah Jewell
* Lee Moriarty def. Starboy Charlie
* West Coast Pro Tag Team Championship Match: The Cowboy Way def. Los Suavecitos
When it comes to my 🏆 @justmaggielee (M by Elegance), I post only elegant highlights that showcase her combined beauty & skillset. Clips from her @WCProOfficial debut tonight. #TheCoast ❤️ 🔥 ☝️ pic.twitter.com/MuvbXu9v8m
— Phil_Hampton (@phmusmancfe_84) May 31, 2025
Totally slick match between @starb0ycharlie @theleemoriarty at The Foundry SF@WCProOfficial pic.twitter.com/m0CEBDFpZo
— BoxingMeetsBeauty (@BoxingMBeauty) May 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note on Backstage Reactions To WWE Evolution Return Announcement
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Sabu Proposed a Match for the Jericho Cruise, Wanted To Jump Off the Boat
- Bill Eadie Reflects on Wearing Face Paint in Demolition, Working With British Bulldogs
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Being Nearly Fired By Eric Bischoff Over WCW Production Error