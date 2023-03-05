WCPW West Coast Best Coast Results 3.4.23: Chris Hero Named New Matchmaker, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling held their West Coast Best Coast show on Saturday, with Chris Hero joining the company as its matchmaker and more. You can see the full results below for the IWTV-airing San Francisco show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Chris Hero announced that he was the company’s new matchmaker.

* Brett The Threat def. Jiah Jewell

* AJ Gray, Alpha Zo & Juicy Finau def. Adrian Quest & Los Suavecitos

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Sandra Moone

* Aramis, Rey Horus & Viento def. Black Taurus & Los Vipers

* The West Coast Wrecking Crew def. The Miracle Generation

* No DQ Match: Vinnie Massaro def. Rickey Shane Page

* Mike Bailey def. Timothy Thatcher

* Bryan Keith & Starboy Charlie def. Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship TLC Match: Titus Alexander def. Nick Wayne

