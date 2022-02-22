Weekend At Sean’s 3 Results: 2 Cold Scorpio, Colby Corino, More In Action

Sean Henderson Presents’ two-night Weekend at Sean’s 3 show took place over the weekend with 2 Cold Scorpio, Colby Corino, Nick Wayne and more in action. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

February 18th

* Jay Malachi def. Jackson Drake

* Orin Veidt def. Cole Radrick

* Colby Corino def. Billie Starkz

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Tye Hyll

* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Drew Blood

* Adonis Valerio def. Austin Luke and Frank Bonetti and GG Everson

* G-Raver def. Stan Stylez

* Slim J def. Reid Walker

* Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. Marcus Mathers

February 19th

* Nick Wayne def. Jimmy Lloyd

Nick Wayne just beat Jimmy Lloyd! #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/7JcVmqLQW0 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2022

* Kristian Robinson def. Duncan Aleem

* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Reid Walker def. Lucky 13 two falls to one.

* Alex Colon & Orin Veidt def. Deklan Grant & Tim Donst

* Creamy World Order (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Frank Bonetti & GG Everson

* Ryan Radix def. Ryan Redfield

* Tye Hyll def. Colby Corino

WE’RE GETTING MATT TREMONT VS COLBY CORINO HOLYYYYY SHITTTT #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/YHBIznXUEe — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2022

* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Marcus Mathers