Weekend At Sean’s 3 Results: 2 Cold Scorpio, Colby Corino, More In Action
Sean Henderson Presents’ two-night Weekend at Sean’s 3 show took place over the weekend with 2 Cold Scorpio, Colby Corino, Nick Wayne and more in action. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
February 18th
* Jay Malachi def. Jackson Drake
* Orin Veidt def. Cole Radrick
* Colby Corino def. Billie Starkz
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Tye Hyll
.@tyehyll with an outside-in moonsault senton off the middle rope!#WeekendAtSeans @S_H_P_Wrestling @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/4u5vhmVEZC
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 19, 2022
Code Red by Tye Hill #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/iQAs0O4hKe
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 19, 2022
* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Drew Blood
* Adonis Valerio def. Austin Luke and Frank Bonetti and GG Everson
* G-Raver def. Stan Stylez
* Slim J def. Reid Walker
* Deathmatch: Alex Colon def. Marcus Mathers
February 19th
* Nick Wayne def. Jimmy Lloyd
Nick Wayne just beat Jimmy Lloyd! #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/7JcVmqLQW0
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2022
* Kristian Robinson def. Duncan Aleem
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Reid Walker def. Lucky 13 two falls to one.
* Alex Colon & Orin Veidt def. Deklan Grant & Tim Donst
* Creamy World Order (Marc Angel & Stan Stylez) def. Frank Bonetti & GG Everson
* Ryan Radix def. Ryan Redfield
* Tye Hyll def. Colby Corino
WE’RE GETTING MATT TREMONT VS COLBY CORINO HOLYYYYY SHITTTT #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/YHBIznXUEe
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2022
* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Marcus Mathers
Scorpio gets the win over Marcus Mathers and he’s now 3-0 on the weekend, while Mathers moves to 0-4! #WeekendAtSeans pic.twitter.com/uhmX33dtUK
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 19, 2022
