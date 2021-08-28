wrestling / News

Weekend Lineups for NWA EmPowerrr & NWA 73

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA EmPowerrr

As noted, the all-women NWA EmPowerrr show takes place today in St. Louis, Missouri and airs live on FITE TV. The full lineup is below:

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup: Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan
NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:
The FreeBabes vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:Hell on Heels vs. The Hex
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes
Battle of The Brands:Kylie Ray (NWA) vs. Chika Tormenta (AAA) vs. Diamante (AEW)
* Paola Mayfield vs. Kenzie Page
* Skye Blue vs. Christi Jaynes

And on Sunday, August 29 will be the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show. The event is being held at The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri and will also air live on FITE. Here’s the lineup:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch
NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm
NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)
* Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae
NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille or Leyla Hirsch (c) vs. NWA Invitational Winner at Empowerrr
* Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
* Tyrus, Masked Man, & Jordan Clearwater vs. Da Pope, Odinson, & Parrow
* 12-Man Battle Royal to determine NWA National Title No. 1 Contender

