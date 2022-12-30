Wes Brisco Discusses His Absence From Main Roster For WWE

Speaking recently on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, Wes Brisco shared some details on his wrestling history and offered an explanation for why he never got to be part of the primary roster for WWE (via Wrestling Inc). The wrestler mentioned his history with Florida Championship Wrestling and the injury that prevented him from moving up in the ranks. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.

On his initial experience in FCW: “I got there and of course as soon as I got there, I got bullied again. I got treated like, ‘Oh, you’re just there because you’re Jerry Brisco’s son.’ I wasn’t there because of that.”

On his chance-gone-awry to work with WWE Raw: “Hunter called us and gave us the opportunity to start to be on ‘Raw.’ So, we got the opportunity. We had – I think – the whole month booked, and the last day of FCW, I did my finish off the top rope and the guy missed me and I blew out my knee.”