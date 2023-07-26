Wes Lee Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio Beating Him For NXT North American Title

Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to with the NXT North American Title on last week’s NXT, and Lee recently touched on the loss. The former champion appeared on Under the Ring and discussed Dominick’s progress as a WWE star and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Dominik’s growth: “For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing. To be in the crucible that he was under, the stress, the pressure, he’s lived up to it. He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they’re gonna make mistakes, they’re gonna slip up and they’re going to have shortcomings in regards to how they’re gonna get to their end goal.”

On Dom’s title win: “Right now, his end goal is that he’s become a champion. It just so happened to be with the help of the entire Judgment Day, but he’s still champion. I have to tip my hat to him because he is carrying the championship right now. Am I happy about it? No. But, I gotta give him his credit. I gotta give him his kudos because he was able to grow to a point that he was able to take my championship from me.”