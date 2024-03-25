West Coast Pro Marvelous Coast Results 3.23.24: Heavyweight Title Match, More

West Coast Pro held their Marvelous Coast show on Saturday night, with the promotion’s Heavyweight Championship defended and more. You can see the full results below from the San Francisco, California show, which aired on YouTube, below (per Fightful):

* Titus Alexander def. Alpha Zo

* Trish Adora def. Yuu

* Magenta def. Sadie Gibbs & Tomoko Watanabe

* DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship Match: Unagi Sayaka def. Hyan

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Los def. Beef Tank

* Ishmael Vaughn def. Jack Banning and Jiah Jewell and Vinnie Massaro

* Chigusa Nagayo, Queen Aminata & Takumi Iroha def. Masha Slamovich, Mio Momono & Sandra Moone

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Starboy Charlie