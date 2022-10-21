Westin Blake Pays Tribute To Sara Lee

In a post on Twitter, Westin Blake paid tribute to his wife Sara Lee, who tragically passed away earlier this month at only 30 years old.

He wrote: “Dear Sara,

I loved you from the first moment I saw you.

I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth.

Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving.

An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.

But you were soo much more than just mom.

You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife.

I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times.

I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made

I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free.

I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.

I LOVE YOU SARA”

