Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement After Tough Enough Winner’s Passing

The family of Sara Lee has issued a statement after the 2015 Tough Enough winner passed away last week. As reported, Lee passed away on Thursday at the age of 30.

The statement, which was released on the family’s behalf via Bull James, reads:

“On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown. Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light. Thank you, will never be enough.”

As was noted, a GoFundMe was set up to help Lee’s family. The Memorial Fund is here and has raised $101,799 as of this writing with top donors including Tony Khan, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Titus O’Neil, Elias, Madcap Moss, Pro Wrestling Tees’ Ryan Barkan, and Drew McIntyre among many others.