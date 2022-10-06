2015 Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away

Sara Lee, the winner of the 2015 run of Tough Enough, has passed away. Lee’s mother Terri posted to her Facebook account on Thursday to announce that Lee had passed, as you can see below. She was 30 years old.

Lee, legal name Sara Ann Weston, competed in the 2015 season of the show which was its most recent run. A former competitive powerlifer, she entered Tough Enough with no wrestling experience but proved to be very popular with viewers and made it past the other 12 competitors — including the likes of current and former WWE stars Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green, and Patrick “Velveteeen Dream” Clark — to be named co-winner alongside Joshua “Bronson Matthews” Bredl. She had one televised match on the show against Alicia Fox. Following the competition, she trained with WWE and began working live events, through she never debuted on NXT TV.

Lee was released from WWE at the end of September 2016 once her one-year contract expired. She continued to train, though she did not work for any other companies. She married Westey Blake of the Forgotten Sons in December of 2017; they had two childrenm together.

On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Lee.