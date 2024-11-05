Westside Gunn Reveals He & Smoke DZA Made a Theme For Hurt Syndicate

Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA did a theme song for The Hurt Syndicate, according to Westside himself. The two appeared on Rosenberg Radio recently and noted that they did a theme for the stable as a whole, as you can see bgelow.

“We got some theme music,” Westside said (per Fightful), before Smoke noted, “Bobby Lashley. We got the Hurt Syndicate.”

Westside added, “They went from Hurt Business to Hurt Syndicate, so we got the official theme music for the Hurt Syndicate.”

No word on when the theme song may debut. When Bobby Lashley debuted on last week’s Dynamite, he used a theme song greated by Mikey Rukus featuring Lane-O.