Westside Gunn Promotes New LP With Sid Vicious Billboard In Times Square

Westside Gunn’s new LP has Sid Vicious on the cover, and that led to the late WWE star appearing in Times Square. As Fightful notes, a bllboard featuring the album cover photo of Sid was put up in the iconic New York City area. You can see a photo below.

The album contains 14 tracks with allusions to a number of wrestlers, inclduing songs titled “Max Caster” and “Dr. Britt Baker.” You can check it out below as well.