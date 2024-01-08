wrestling / News
What’s Coming This Week For WWE Network and Peacock
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below, courtesy of Pwinsider:
Monday, Jan. 8
Raw Talk**- 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Monday Night Raw (12/4/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET featuring Nick Aldis and Michin
WWE NXT (1/9/2024)
Thursday, Jan. 11
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jan. 12
NXT Level Up-10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan. 13
WWE Main Event (12/21/23)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 14
Friday Night SmackDown (12/8/23)