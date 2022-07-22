Wheeler Yuta On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What He’s Learned From Blackpool Combat Club Members

In a recent interview with Jaychele Nicole, Wheeler Yuta discussed Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW, what he’s learned from his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Wheeler Yuta on Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW: “Claudio was someone that I’ve always really had a lot of respect for as a wrestler. He’s incredible. Yeah, he’s someone that I’ve really, really appreciated and knowing that he ended Regal’s career, it only made sense that he would be someone that could fit in with our club. He does our style. He can do so many things. He’s absolutely incredible. So, it’s really great to have him now as a mentor as someone that I can talk to on my team and hopefully learn from and it’s been just great to have him here so far.”

On what he’s learned from his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members: “There’s countless like little techniques that they’ve shown me and I could go on for days about that. But I think the main thing that we’ve we’ve talked about is just the mindset of knowing that when you’re in the ring, you’re trying to win and you’re trying to hurt that guy. For us in the Blackpool Combat Club, our thing is, we’re trying to leave a mark on you, trying to leave a scar. So whether it’s a literal scar that you see on your forehead, or maybe it’s a limp, maybe it’s something that something that you get up every day and you go, ‘Oh, wow, I wish those guys hadn’t done that.’ That’s the mindset. So that’s what we really try to focus on. That’s been the biggest lesson they’ve taught me.”

