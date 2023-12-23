wrestling / News
Note On When Dean Malenko Underwent Brain Surgery
December 22, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has offered some clarity on when Dean Malenko underwent brain surgery to alleviate some of the symptoms of his Parkinson’s Disease. As noted, Jim Ross said on Grilling JR that he had spoken with Malenko at this week’s Dynamite, noting that Malenko had the surgery as it “stops the shakes from Parkinson’s.”
JR’s comments led to some believing that he had undergone the surgery very recently. PWInsider reports that it actually happened in late September and that he is no longer recovering from it. Malenko returned to his duties in AEW as a coach and trainer in early November.
