Wildkat Sports & Entertainment Reportedly Gets New Investor

Wildkat Sports & Entertainment out of New Orleans has a new investor who has come in, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the new investor has purchased a minority share in the wrestling company and is seeking to build the company up, with a whole set of events for 2024 already being locked in.

Wildkat is owned by Luke Hawx and had largely been quiet in 2023. The site reports that this was both to allow the investor process to play out and because Hawx had been focused on his work in Hollywood on the likes of Heels and The Iron Claw. The plan is now to upgrade the promotion’s production as well as other aspects of the company.

Hawx said in response to the report, “I spent the last twelve years building Wildkat from my vision and throughout those years we worked hard to make all those visions successful. This new addition is a major part of that in moving forward with our future and we are looking forward to our partnership.”

The report also notes that Hawx’ tag team with his son PJ, HawxAerie, will not be staying together in part due to personal issues between the two. PJ Hawx will stay with the company and be booked as a singles competitor going forward. Luke said in regard to that, “Everyone has issues. We haven’t seen eye to eye in a long while both personally and professionally and it was best for us to part ways. You can’t have a tag team when two people aren’t on the same page. We are at different stages in life and I think he doesn’t want to just be ‘Luke Hawx’s son.’ He wants to be his own man. I can respect that, so he’ll have to build his own career in the direction he wants it.”