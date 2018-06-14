WildKat Wrestling Releases Free Match Between Rory Gulak and PJ Hawx

WildKat Wrestling’s event in Philadelphia is now available on Vimeo as an iPPV. In addition to that, they have also released a free match between Rory Gulak and PJ Hawx.

Here’s the full lineup:

*Shane Douglas vs. Luke Hawx in a Dog Collar Match.

*Wildkat Champion J. Spade vs. BLK Jeez.

*Stevie Richards vs. Edgrin Stone.

*Wildkat Revolution Champion Jonny Flex vs/ Steve Anthony.

*Sabu vs. Matt Tremont vs. Danny Flamingo.

*Renee Michelle vs. Savannah Evans.

*The Pump Patrol vs. Dan Maff & Craig Steele.

*Matt Lancie vs. Crowbar.

*Nick Berk vs. Breaker Morant vs. Bu Ku Dao.

*PJ Hawx vs. Rory Gulak.