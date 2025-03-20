Will Kaven Shares His Reaction To Winning RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title

Will Kaven recently looked back at his RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title win last summer and recalled his reaction to the victory. Kaven won a scramble match at the RevPro 12 Year Anniversary Show in August 2024 to capture the title from Neon. He remains the champion and recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan about what it meant to win the title.

“I’ve answered this question so many times now, and the answer never changes,” Kaven said. “Every single time, I have to say it was absolutely surreal. One of the most surreal experiences of my entire life that whole day. Not just the match, not just actually winning the championship, the whole day. Absolutely burned in my brain forever. To win the Undisputed British Cruiserweight championship is for me, a complete validation of everything i’ve done so far, everything I’ve gone through.”

He continued, “Starting at Rev Pro, I would always look up to the people that were doing those big York Hall shows, people that would hold this belt. I remember I saw Will Ospreay win the Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship at the Clapham Grand when he first won it, I believe. So for me to hold that belt, to hold that legacy is just completely surreal. That’s my favourite word about it, surreal.”

Kaven most recently defended the title RevPro Epic Encounters on March 16th, defeating Robbie X and Stephen Wolf to hold onto the championship.