Will Ospreay Tries To Get Adam Page & Swerve Strickland To Mend Fences On AEW Dynamite

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Swerve Strickland Hangman Page 5-28-25 Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay tried to play peacemaker between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland on this week’s AEW Dynamite, to no avail. Monday night’s show saw Hangman cut a promo to open the show and talk about his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win before Swerve Strickland interrupted and played a video of the Young Bucks from April saying that they cost Strickland his World Championship match in order to make Page happy.

Strickland then asked Page if he was in collusion with the Young Bucks and Page said that if he wanted to cost Strickland, he would have done it personally. Strickland didn’t believe Page and Ospreay came out to try and play peacemaker and get everyone to work together.

Strickland then slapped the mic out of Ospreay’s hand and said that he would never work with Page.

