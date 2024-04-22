AEW News: Will Ospreay Thanks St. Louis For ‘Incredible’ Atmosphere, Footage Of Bryan Danielson Being Checked by AEW Doctors, Brody King Tells Julia Hart To Rebuild

– In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay thanked the crowd at AEW Dynasty in St. Louis for their reaction to him last night.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for that incredible atmosphere last night. That was nothing I have ever felt before in my life. Sending all the love and positive vibes to Bryan Danielson. Truly the greatest to ever do this, speedy recovery boss.”

– AEW has shared footage of Bryan Danielson being checked by doctors after Dynasty last night. The company ran an injury angle for him after Ospreay hit a Storm Driver 93. Danielson took the move like a powerbomb and walked to the back with assistance.

– AEW also shared a video of Julia Hart crying following her loss at Dynasty. She’s approached by Brody King, who tells her to rebuild.