AEW News: Will Ospreay Thanks St. Louis For ‘Incredible’ Atmosphere, Footage Of Bryan Danielson Being Checked by AEW Doctors, Brody King Tells Julia Hart To Rebuild

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WIll Ospreay AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay thanked the crowd at AEW Dynasty in St. Louis for their reaction to him last night.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for that incredible atmosphere last night. That was nothing I have ever felt before in my life. Sending all the love and positive vibes to Bryan Danielson. Truly the greatest to ever do this, speedy recovery boss.

– AEW has shared footage of Bryan Danielson being checked by doctors after Dynasty last night. The company ran an injury angle for him after Ospreay hit a Storm Driver 93. Danielson took the move like a powerbomb and walked to the back with assistance.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1782283301983523084

– AEW also shared a video of Julia Hart crying following her loss at Dynasty. She’s approached by Brody King, who tells her to rebuild.

