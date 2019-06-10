Will Ospreay Comments on Getting Backlash After IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Win

– Will Ospreay took to Twitter to address some backlash he’s received from fans, particularly after he won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title, over a tweet he made in January. Ospreay won the title on Sunday at NJPW Dominion, and some fans were unhappy with it after he made a post in January about Bobbi Tyler and Sadie Gibbs.

The original tweet (now deleted) said, “I sent 2 messages out to 2 girls going out to wrestle in Japan. I told them that Japan isn’t a vacation, this is work, that I don’t think they are ready for it. Happily say that BobbiTyler has stepped up her game & getting better each match. Keep up the good work.” Gibbs replied to that tweet saying that she left Japan because she lost someone close to her, which caused the backlash against Ospreay at the time (which has popped back up following Sunday’s win).

And my intentions was never to Impress nor prove to someone who really has no involvement in my life or my choices. And right now, with the LOSS of someone extremely close to me and my family I’d love to say this tweet has hurt me https://t.co/7I71hi79c4 — SADIE GIBBS-すばらしき主の恵み (@SadieGibbs) January 26, 2019

Ospreay posted on Sunday in response to a fan defending him, as you can see below: