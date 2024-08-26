Will Ospreay Details Assassin’s Creed Entrance At AEW All In

At Sunday’s AEW All In, Will Ospreay had an Assassin’s Creed-inspired entrance for his match against MJF.

Ospreay went over in the bout to reclaim the International Title. He shared at the post-event presser how the attire came about (per Fightful).

“My mate Farbod (Esnaashari), he’s the ultimate link up artist. He’s the ultimate link up man. For Wrestle Kingdom, we were able to do Jack The Ripper [Jacob Frye], he was able to link me up with Ubisoft. It did a great number for them on social media and promoting. That wasn’t the current game they had. It was Mirage at the time. It got back to Ubisoft and they were like, ‘We have Shadows’ coming out. Their content with Shadows is going to be in Japan. I spent eight years of my life growing up in Japan and Assassin’s Creed, when I was training, they were like, ‘Attach yourself to something that fans can attach themselves to.’ I loved Assassin’s Creed, all my friends loved Assassin’s Creed. I made it my gimmick, the Aerial Assassin. In a weird way, it paved the way so I could grow and do this. When it was able to link together, it was the perfect scenario. Thank you so much to Ubisoft. Thank you Assassin’s Creed. Thanks to all the breakdancers and gymnasts doing all the tricks. Mike Mansury as well. Created one of my favorite moments of my entire life. I’m a legit Assassin now. I’m actually part of the game. There isn’t a limit to this anymore. We can do an action figure. I’d love to be a downloadable character. There isn’t any limit anymore with this. Maybe even my own game. Assassin’s Creed Billy,” he said.