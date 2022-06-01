Will Ospreay, Karl Anderson, Tanga Loa To Miss NJPW Best Of The Super Junior Finals

NJPW has announced three major stars that will miss the Best of the Super Junior Finals this weekend. The company has announced that Will Ospreay, Karl Anderson, and Tanga Loa will not be at the finals due to medical issues.

The full announcement reads:

Karl Anderson, Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa to miss BOSJ final June 3

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After previously being announced as appearing at the Nippon Budokan for June 3’s Best of the Super Jr. final, Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay will not be able to attend for medical reasons, and Tanga Loa has sustained an injury and is not cleared to participate.

Will Ospreay is currently recovering from a kidney infection, while Karl Anderson has received a positive PCR test for COVID. Tanga Loa has sustained an injury to his right knee.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing all three appear, and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Anderson, Ospreay and Loa a full and speedy recovery.