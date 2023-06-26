Will Ospreay Survives War With Kenny Omega to Win IWGP US Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega fought tooth and nail at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the IWGP United States Championship, but it ended with Ospreay taking the title back. Ospreay defeated Omega after a lengthy match that saw both men wearing crimson masks by the end. Omega survived several finishing sequences at the end, but ultimately fell to a Hidden Blade and then a Storm Breaker for three.

The win returns the title to Ospreay after Omega won it from him at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. This marks Ospreay’s fifth run with the title, while Omega’s reign ends at 173 days.

You can see clips from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.

