Join 411’s Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here for your AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 live coverage for 411mania! I was unable to make it home from work in time to cover the jam-packed Zero Hour show. If the people really want me to review those matches I can always plug them into my full review at a later date. Hit me up @stevecook84 if you’re really jonesing for that. At any rate, here’s the main show!

Pyro & ballyhoo, it’s Sunday and we know what that means! Excalibur, Kevin Kelly & Taz are here to commentate.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi: Some excellent ring jacket game from our illustrious challenger & intolerable champion. “New Japan is an Indie” says the back of MJF’s garb. Takuro Shibata & Justin Roberts are our ring announcers. Bryce Remsburg is our official. Don’t know who our bell ringer is, but they go ahead & do that. MJF with some mockery via air guitar. MJF loses the tieup and Tanahashi plays some air guitar. Fans are hype. MJF with a cheap shot and a headlock. Tana with a shoulderblock & MJF goes outside. MJF walks up the aisle, saying he’s done! Tanahashi starts a “Coward” chant, which grinds MJF’s gears. MJF returns to the ring, and offers a handshake! Tana accepts, then catches the boot & punches MJF. Tana goes off the ropes, MJF falls into the corner, then pulls Bryce in front when Tana charges. MJF pulls Tanahashi into the corner and takes control. Dumps Tana on the top rope, then poses in the opposite corner. Reverse bearhug by MJF. Tana fights out but gets a kitchen sink knee from MJF. MJF with a gutshot on the ropes, whips Tana but gets rolled up for two. Tana with a kick, but MJF locks in the abdominal stretch. Not sure what Gorilla Monsoon would say about the quality, but MJF uses the ropes for leverage. Bryce finally catches MJF using the ropes, has to kick it loose & Tanahashi with a hip toss. Tana with some elbows, then a flying elbow off the ropes. Some forearms from Tanahashi, then a slam. Tana to the middle rope, hits the flipping senton for two. Tana goes up top, but is too slow & MJF meets him up there. Excalibur notes the difference between AEW & NJPW turnbuckles. Frog crossbody, but didn’t quite get all of it. Running forearm in the corner, then MJF does the Flair Flip & gets thrown off the top rope. There’s a Sling Blade! That gets two for Tanahashi. Tana back up top, looks more comfortable now, but still gets crotched. Superplex by MJF! Cover gets two. Crowd chants as MJF returns to his feet and grabs Tanahashi on the apron. Heat Seeker is blocker, but Tana walks into a forearm. Shoulderbreaker by MJF, but the impact hurts his knee. Cover by MJF gets two. MJF returns to his feet and spits in Tana’s face! The cad! MJF calls Tanahashi a joke & kicks away at him. Tanahashi looks angered. He eats some shots from MJF, and wants some more! MJF with the Greco-Roman eyepoke, and a middle finger for the crowd. MJF gets caught in a Dragonscrew by Tanahashi, then a Tokyo Cloverleaf! MJF reaches the ropes. Tana’s suplex attempt gets blocked, MJF’s suplex gets blocked and a neckbreaker leads to the Sling Blade! Is it time for the Hi Fly Flo? It is, but it gets blocked! MJF’s knee doesn’t allow him to take proper advantage of the situation. MJF leaves the ring and grabs his title belt. Bryce blocks that and takes it away, Tana with the schoolboy, which gets the visual count but not the official count. MJF pushes Tana into Bryce, then lands a shot with the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the three count.

Winner: MJF (15:31 via pinfall)

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima: Dasha Gonzalez joins Shibata for ring announcing duties here. I wonder if Dasha introducing Punk at all times is part of his contract. Toronto not exactly 100% in the Punker’s corner here. Paul Turner calls for the bell and here we go. Punk with some modified basketball shorts here, and Kevin Kelly notes the 20 minute time limit here. Punk with the headlock. Runs into a shoulder from Kojima. Tieup into the corner, then Kojima with some shots. Hip toss by Kojima, shoulder block and some pec popping by Kojima! Punk with a kick, and he tosses Kojima to the floor and does some pec popping of his own! Punk goes to work on the outside, lands some chops. Kojima responds with chops of his own and Punk goes over the barricade. They briefly go through the ring, Kojima leg sweeps Punk on the apron. Back in the ring, some stomps by Kojima before he eats a leg lariat from Punk. Slam by Punk, and he does the Hogan pose before dropping a leg! Punk & Kojima exchange strikes, Kojima gets the better of that before getting kicked & 10 punched in the corner by Punk. Snap mare and a cover for two. Punk with the rear chinlock for a second before Kojima gets in the ropes. Whip into the corner by Punk. Some lariats in the corner while Punk re-creates his Homicide impression from back in the day! Larry Csonka would have loved that shit, believe me on that. Some chops & even a Mongolian chop in the other corner by Punk! Punk misses in another corner, and there’s some machine gun chops from Kojima! Punk staggers to another corner, and gets some more machine gun chops. Running forearm in the corner from Kojima, then he goes up top…elbow drop to the yambag! Poor AJ, but the cover gets a two count. Rolling elbow and a DDT from Kojima. Kojima sent into the corner, then a knee from Punk. Punk goes up top for his own elbow drop. He takes a ton of time to soak in the boos. Right across the throat, that gets two! Punk with the Anaconda Vice! Kojima punches his way out of it. Punk motions for the GTS. Mongolian Chops from Punk, but Kojima fights out of the GTS and hits some chops of his own! Cravate into the Koji Cutter! Down goes that elbow sleeve, and time for the Lariat! Punk avoids it, hits a neckbreaker for 2.78. Punk with some strikes, walks around with Kojima on his shoulders, but Kojima blocks the knee strike! BRAIN BUSTAAAAAAAAAA gets 2.84! Punk ducks the Lariat, hits the roundhouse, GTS equals 123.

Winner: CM Punk (13:37 via pinfall)

Punk embraces Kojima afterward & raises his hand. Punk will face either Samoa Joe or Roderick Strong in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. That should be fun!

Some hype for the next PPV & week beforehand in Chicago. All Out will be at the United Center on September 3.

AEW International Championship Four-Way Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia: I’m sure Orange has had the world’s laziest pyro before, but I’m here for it at any rate. Sabre talks the most trash early. All four square off, and OC delivers some huge kicks to all three! OC gets a near fall on Garcia, gets tossed onto the other two guys on the floor. DG with the Dragontamer, Shibata breaks that up, then locks in a Figure 4 on OC. Sabre with a kick to break that up. Sabre with the ol’ Rusty Pretzel, then Garcia breaks that up. Garcia & Sabre exchange, then Shibata joins the fold. Garcia gets rocked by both of them. He starts dancing and they both pummel him. Chops exchanged between Sabre & Shibata, Garcia with a double clothesline, OC with a rollup for two. Kicks all around, and everybody falls down! Shibata & Sabre both lock in Cobra Twists on opponents, then start chopping each other. Then Garcia & Cassidy go for sleepers, and Shibata & Sabre still try to chop each other. Vertical suplexes all the way around! I think everybody hit everybody with that particular move. Cassidy counters on Garcia with the Slumdog Millionaire, then a DDT gets two. Sabre goes after OC’s right hand with some of that small joint manipulation that the kids love. Garcia just runs in with the darn title belt and clocks Shibata for a two count. Garcia with some shots on Shibata in the corner, who seems to want more. Shibata clocks Garcia, then clocks him some more with forearms in the corner before the stalling dropkick. OC back in the picture, he & Shibata square up, sit Indian Style and exchange some strikes. OC begs off after some strikes, goes to his pockets, but hits the Orange Punch with his damaged hand! Shibata stays up, hits an elbow. OC hits the Beach Break and that gets two. Sabre in to stomp on that hand & elbow a couple of times. OC goes for the Mouse Trap, Sabre counters, Garcia breaks that up. Garcia gets knocked out of the ring & Sabre locks in another hold that Shibata breaks up. Shibata knocks Garcia off the apron, he & Sabre go through an exchange I can’t keep up with but was awesome. Garcia breaks that all up, hits a backslide then a piledriver on Sabre. PK by Shibata on Garcia, but OC gets Shibata out of the way and covers Garcia for three!

Winner: Orange Cassidy (11:27 via pinfall)

Sabre grabs the title belt, and demands a singles match. He also issues a challenge to Shibata. Some mutual respect between OC & Shibata after.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (w/Hook):