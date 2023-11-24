Will Ospreay Looks Back on 2023, Thanks The Fans

Will Ospreay has had a hell of a 2023, and he looked back on his past year in a new social media post. The newly-signed AEW star posted to his Twitter account, thanking fans for their support in one post and then posting a lengthier message commenting on his year.

The first post reads:

There is no reason it can’t happen for you too.

“I committed & bet on myself to never compromise on the things I treasure most in life and to paint my artwork the way I wanted it painted.

The second message reads:

“This year I’ve been to 10 countries, wrestled in 8 of them. 48 flights. 69 matches with 1 left for the year (16.12). 4 tournaments. 5 losses. 9 promotions. Lowest attendance 180. Highest attendance 81,035.

I have worked tirelessly at the highest level I physically could to deliver on being “The Last World Beater”.

But what I’m most proud of are; I was there for my Mrs when she was recovering from knee surgery, I took my step son on an aeroplane for the first time. We have had 2 family holidays together. We finished our kitchen. I’ve attended two weddings. I was there for my son’s first day in school. I’ve never missed his or her birthdays.

My fear with this job are missing out on important things with family and I’m so happy that I’ve got to have so many moments where I can appreciate the people that love & support me just by showing up.

I have always found ways of making time with my family & friends. I’ve grown leaps and bounds to the man I once was before but whether it was sheer dumb luck or not compromising on that were important to me.

I’m filled with so much gratitude for everyone that has ever supported me, any company allowing me to be part of their team, for the opportunities presented & in the time I spend away from my family is going towards them to have a roof over our heads and food in our fridge.

You’ve all been part of a process of me finally becoming a man. So thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for everything.

Love you.”