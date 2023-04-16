– Following a recent shoulder injury, 1PW has announced that Will Ospreay has been medically cleared and will be able to compete at 1PW’s All or Nothing event on April 22. Ospreay will be facing Bobby Fish to earn a title shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion. Per the announcement:

“We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd! Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion!”

Ospreay previously suffered the shoulder injury earlier in March, forcing him out of the New Japan Cup Tournament. Ospreay is also currently scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Number One Contender’s Tournament for the IWGP US Championship at NJPW Resurgence on May 21.

Meanwhile, Tanahashi suffered an injury himself at last night’s NJPW Capital Collision show, suffering a broken rib. As a result, Tanahashi won’t be able to work tonight’s NJPW Collision in Philadelphia event.