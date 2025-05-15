Will Ospreay Praises the Work of Nina Samuels

– During a recent interview with Grapple Theory, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed some women’s wrestlers in Pro Wrestling EVE where he sees some big potential, and he also praised the work of UK wrestler Nina Samuels. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Will Ospreay on Nina Samuels: “I say this with every bit of ounce of respect for everybody but Nina Samuels is head and shoulders above a lot of people in this scene and does not get her flowers i remember seeing her years ago and she’s saying like I love doing indies this is when she was signed with NXT and I remember saying to her like I feel like she needs to do these type of indies just because like NXT UK is great for just getting a regular money guarantee but it’s just got to thnk about it that like a lot of the indie fans just don’t enjoy, a lot of the intimate fans just don’t enjoy it.”

On how Samuels solidified her career: “I respect it for what it was, but it just, there’s something that they didn’t enjoy, right? Her coming over and doing these barn burner matches constantly throughout every independent that she ever done, she solidified herself as this kind of like, I can do this easy TV crap that I can do, but here, I’m a different animal, and if somebody would just give her the spotlight, like what Eve’s done, she can show that she is a main player. I’d honestly, if I could sign anyone and it’s not my missus, like I generally would sign Nina Samuels in a heartbeat.”

Nina Samuels was previously part of the WWE NXT UK roster, joining the brand in 2018. She was released by WWE in August 2018, with NXT UK merging with the main NXT brand.