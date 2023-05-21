Will Ospreay Reevaluates His Finisher After Shoulder Injury

Speaking recently with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Will Ospreay shared some details on his healing process after his shoulder injury this March (via Wrestling Inc). He explained that executing his iconic Stormbreaker finishing maneuver was a significant risk at this stage according to medical experts. Ospreay also hinted that he might begin to rely more on other moves in his repertoire to compensate. You cvan find a few highlights and watch the complete intervew below.

On the risk posed by using the Strombreaker finisher: “My physio even said [my shoulder is] not fully healed, so there is a chance that if you’re lifting someone over your head, this thing could fucking rip off again. It is making me question whether I should be doing the Stormbreaker anymore because that’s… the biggest move that I fucking have. I hit that, it’s game over. But I’m fucking scared, bro.”

On the possible alternatives for him: “If it means that I’ve got to say goodbye to Stormbreaker, then I just gotta perfect the Hidden Blade more and just hopefully that’ll do the job.”