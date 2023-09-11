Various News: Will Ospreay Gets New All In Tattoo, Ric Flair Biography Out This Week, Latest Videos From MLW

– Will Ospreay had a new tattoo over the weekend, which commemorates his part in AEW All In at Wembley Stadium last month. It includes the coordinates for Wembley (51.5560° N, 0.2796° W), the Roman numerals the date (August 27, 2023 – XXVII VIII MMXXIII), the London time when his match with Chris Jericho began (20:28) and the paid attendance (81,035).

• 81,035 paid attendance Wrestling for AEW inside Wembley clearly was a dream come true for Ospreay. Next year will be very interesting. https://t.co/Ez6PgENR3C — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 11, 2023

– MLW has released several new videos as they continue the build to Slaughterhouse on October 14.

– The Last Real World Champion: The Legend of ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, written by Tim Hornbaker, will be released by ECW Press on Wednesday.

For more than a century, professional wrestling has cultivated some of the most eccentric and compelling personalities. As the embodiment of flamboyance and intensity, the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair stood at wrestling’s apex for decades, cementing his place as a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and performer. When he was in the ring, fans knew they were witnessing the very best, and he not only became a multi-time world heavyweight champion in the NWA, WCW, and the WWE, but his status as a generational great has been confirmed with inductions into numerous Halls of Fame.

The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is a gripping portrait of a wrestling legend. This unflinching biography explores the successes, struggles, and controversy of Flair’s life in wrestling, pulling no punches in sharing the truth behind his in-ring achievements and out-of-the-ring hardships. Today, Flair is celebrated for his pioneering career and as an iconic figure in the realm of mainstream sports entertainment. Celebrated wrestling historian Tim Hornbaker tells Flair’s complete story, with meticulous attention to detail and exhaustive research, creating a must-read for fans of wrestling, sports, and popular culture.