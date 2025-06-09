wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Says UK Independent Scene Has Always Been Great With Fan Service

June 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-4-25 Image Credit: AEW

A fan recently posted a story about taking their 13-year-old to a RevPro event and how enjoyable it was to them both. In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay praised the UK independent scene, and RevPro, for how the treat their fans.

He wrote: “The U.K. indies especially @RevProUK has always provided such great fan service imo

