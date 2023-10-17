wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards Announced for Impact Wrestling Turning Point
– Impact Wrestling has announced a dream matchup set to take place later this week at Turning Point. In just 10 days, the event will feature IWGP UK Champion Will Ospreay against longtime veteran Eddie Edwards. You can check out the announcement below.
The event will take place on Friday, October 27 in Newcastle, UK at the Walker Dome. The event will take place during Impact’s UK Invasion Tour. It will be streamed live on IMPACT Plus.
BREAKING: @WillOspreay will face @TheEddieEdwards at #TurningPoint at the Walker Dome in Newcastle on October 27 as part of the UK Invasion Tour, airing November 3 on IMPACT Plus.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/EGzPFRgrEA pic.twitter.com/FI3Cu4gAOc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 17, 2023
