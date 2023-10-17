wrestling / News

Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards Announced for Impact Wrestling Turning Point

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Turning Point - Will Ospreay vs Eddie Edwards Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a dream matchup set to take place later this week at Turning Point. In just 10 days, the event will feature IWGP UK Champion Will Ospreay against longtime veteran Eddie Edwards. You can check out the announcement below.

The event will take place on Friday, October 27 in Newcastle, UK at the Walker Dome. The event will take place during Impact’s UK Invasion Tour. It will be streamed live on IMPACT Plus.

