Will Ospreay Wins IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At NJPW Dominion (Video)
– Will Ospreay is the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion following Sunday morning’s NJPW Dominion show, and his next opponent appears set. Ospreay defeated Dragon Lee to win the championship, then challenged Robbie Eagles for a match at Southern Showdown. You can see some clips from the match below.
NJPW Southern ShowDown takes place on June 29th in Melbourne, Australia.
.@WillOspreay and @dragonlee95 going full throttle! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/OmQUaiIatJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
.@dragonlee95 willing to win at ANY cost! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/EJDDENo8iD
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
Gorgeous corkscrew moonsault from @WillOspreay! #NJPW #njdominion
▶️https://t.co/5zxa6so4SQ pic.twitter.com/U0utN5RkoK
— Kayden (@KVR216) June 9, 2019
.@WillOspreay, what are you MADE OF?! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/l0LM2VJHsm
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
Will Ospreay is my favorite anime character. #njdominion pic.twitter.com/dBvvYBwAaS
— 6’6 angry & mean (@NotPunkAnymore) June 9, 2019
Double Foot Stomp by @dragonlee95!!! #njdominion #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnlhttps://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/hlEd6vypU3
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 9, 2019
.@WillOspreay's run of great matches in 2019 has been nothing short of incredible! #njdominion
➡️ https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/paG2vlRZqz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 9, 2019
.@WillOspreay 'Corkscrew!!!'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njdominion #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/ZtMVSahgnv
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 9, 2019
