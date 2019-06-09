wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Wins IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At NJPW Dominion (Video)

June 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Will Ospreay

– Will Ospreay is the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion following Sunday morning’s NJPW Dominion show, and his next opponent appears set. Ospreay defeated Dragon Lee to win the championship, then challenged Robbie Eagles for a match at Southern Showdown. You can see some clips from the match below.

NJPW Southern ShowDown takes place on June 29th in Melbourne, Australia.

