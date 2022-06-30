William Regal On What Makes Gunther a Special Talent, How He’s Become a Perfect ‘Heavyweight Lion’

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed what makes Gunther a special talent, how Gunther has perfected his in-ring style, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on what makes Gunther a special talent: “He knows what he is and he sticks to what he does best, and he doesn’t expose anything that he doesn’t know. He knows exactly what to do that’s got him to where he got to. And he had a long time to figure it out. I remember him having a tryout and he hadn’t figured himself out at the time. Once he figured it out Walter and now Gunther, he is the perfect heavyweight lion.”

On how Gunther has perfected his in-ring style: “[My mentor taught me] heavyweights should wrestle like either a lion or a tiger or a cross between the two. And if you think of the way a wrestler moves and the way he attacks and the way, if you’re a good wrestler, it makes perfect sense. Because there’s an animal an agile animal that is ferocious moves and strikes, and that they move at different speeds in different things. And a lot of wrestling movement is actually what cats do. With whatever opponent, Gunther has perfected being a perfect lion. He knows exactly how to be a lion. A heavyweight lion and that’s how – you just think about the way a lion is. It’ll just stalk, stalk, prowl up and down, and it will swat and swat. When it has to sprint, it sprints and it kills. And if you look at him like that, he’s figured out he’s perfect about how to be a perfect lion and that’s what a really good heavyweight should be.”

