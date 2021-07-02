William Regal, Kane, JBL and Others React To Passing of ‘The Patriot’ Del Wilkes

It was reported yesterday that former WWF and WCW wrestler ‘The Patriot’ Del Wilkes passed away at the age of 59. Several wrestlers have taken to social media to comment on his death, including William Regal, Kane, JBL and others.

Regal wrote: “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of The Patriot Del Wilkes. A great wrestler and a favorite opponent in WCW. My deepest condolences to his family.”

JBL added: “Such sad news, always loved being around Del. One of the good guys.”

Kane wrote: “Very sorry to hear about Del Wilkes. I met Del years after his retirement from wrestling. He was always very gracious and I enjoyed visiting with him.”

