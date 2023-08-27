Winfree’s AEW All In Review 8.27.23  

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of AEW All In 2023, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host for the event. The build to All In has been a little all over the place, but that’s happened before to AEW and the actual product can still be strong. The big story here has been around AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his friendship with Adam Cole, the two will have a rematch for the title in the main event and with all the red flags signaling that Cole will turn I’m more inclined to think it’s MJF who returns to his heelish ways but we’ll have to see. We’ve also got CM Punk and Samoa Joe, hopefully another solid entry into their rivalry but the outcome is about as foregone a conclusion as this card offers, but I think Joe and Punk are more than talented enough to provide a good match despite that. A lot of multi-man matches here, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi will take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita and I’m betting Juice is the one eating the pin. We’ll also get another Stadium Stampede that had the participants reshuffled recently when the Blackpool Combat Club of Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli team with the recently reunited Santa and Ortiz to take on Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Eddie Kingston. That’s a bit tougher of a match to call, if they’d had all the original participants I might have leaned towards the good guys but as it stands I think the BCC picks up another win. Sting and Darby Allin take on Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a tag team coffin match, well at least there’s not a pole involved. I’m going to be honest Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay feels very slap dash, I appreciate the contract signing doing everything possible to make it seem coherent but it just feels very weird as a pairing, and Ospreay should go over. Our only women’s match is a Fatal 4-Way for the title and I kind of like Saraya’s chances there. The Trios titles are up for grabs, House of Black have done a really good job with those belts and I think they’ll keep them here against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, depending on Gunn’s future because if he’s going to stick around and work more full time then this would be the last chance he and the Acclaimed have against the House. Oh, I almost forgot, FTR and the Middle Aged Bucks will wrestle again. This would be the other match that feels like it’s pretty obviously going in one direction, but the two teams have turned in some great matches before so let’s hope we get another one here. Well that’s the preview, so let’s get to the action.

Zero Hour Results

Jeff Jarrett and his goons showed up, mocked the fans and claimed that American wrestlers and promoters were more responsible for all of AEW’s success than anything related to Europe. Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Grado interrupted that tirade, Wight knocked out Satnam Singh and chokeslammed Jay Lethal while Grado and Ogogo dealt with the others before Grado took out Jarrett with the old El Kabong.

MJF and Adam Cole won the ROH tag team titles (2.5 stars). MJF hit a kangaroo kick to set up the double clothesline. Surprising outcome there, but the crowd was very into it. They kept the match safe, for very understandable reasons.

Mercedes Mone is in the building with a Windham armband.

Hook won the FTW title (2.5 stars). They started brawling on the ramp then destroyed a limo that Jack Perry arrived in by slamming each other into it including Perry hitting RVD’s rolling thunder from the roof to the hood, then Hook hit a fisherman’s buster into the windshield (Perry: that’s right, real glass, go cry about it) before they eventually got to the ringside area. Perry used Orton’s hanging DDT on the floor, then faked out using RVD’s coast to coast and mocked the crowd. A trash can got involved before Hook got Redrum in and Perry tapped.

We’re starting things off with Punk and Joe.

Match #1: Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk

Crowd generally more pro Joe. Joe pushes Punk into the corner but misses a chop. Punk gets Joe in a corner and lands a chop that Joe seems mildly annoyed by. Another chop from Punk, he avoids the counters and chops again then grabs a side headlock. Joe drops Punk with a back suplex but Punk holds onto the headlock and Joe scoots out of the ring then chops Punk around the ringside area. Punk avoids a running kick on the floor and gets back in the ring. Joe with a headbutt and jabs back in the ring then a couple of hard chops through the ropes. Punk gets a boot up, fakes a jump and Joe walks away but Punk then hits a jumping hurricanrana to massive boos. Punk goes to jump onto Joe on the floor but now Joe successfully walks away and Punk eats the floor. Joe now hits the running kick against the barricade, Joe is having way too much fun. Shout out to the “Pepsi is a SOFT drink” sign in the crowd. Punk posts Joe but tries a jumping rana only for Joe to catch him and swing him through the bottom of the announce table. Punk is bleeding now and Joe starts punching him in the head. Back in the ring Joe with more strikes, and he runs over Punk with a back elbow.

Punk tries to fight back but Joe sends him into a corner and kicks him in the head. Joe hits a Manhattan drop, boot, then a senton but only gets a 2 count on our first cover of the match. Punk avoids a Muscle Buster and hits a head kick to drop both men. Running shoulder blocks from Punk then Cena’s Blue Thunder Bomb to massive boos. Punk does the Hogan ear thing and hits a leg drop for a 1 count. Joe Hulk’s up and points, then lands punches and catches Punk with a snap powerslam for 2. Joe catches a running Punk with a powerbomb, then uses the kick out to turn into an STF. Joe switches to a Crossface but Punk gets a roll up for 2 then hits another head kick on Joe. Punk with the Funk Spinning Toe Hold, but Joe counters into a Small Package for 2. Joe in the corner, Punk runs for the knee strike but Joe counters with an ST-Joe. Joe wants the Muscle Buster, but Punk fights him off and Joe chops him to the apron. They both climb the ropes now, Punk has to bite Joe to get him away then wants the Pepsi Plunge and hits it for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: CM Punk won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Not the best match between these two, though that’s a very high bar to clear. Punk going over was incredibly obvious but the journey to get there was pretty good.

Match #2 – Trios Match: Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita) w/ Don Callis and Austin and Colten Gunn

Don Callis has joined commentary to make everything worse. We get a bit stare down with all six men before settling into Page and Juice start us off. Juice grabs a side headlock, Page counters into one then lands a shoulder block. Page hits the ropes and boots down Juice. Omega tags in and goes after the arm, then he and Page take turns chopping Juice into oblivion. Ibushi tags in, but Juice runs away from him and tags in White. Tie up then White avoids a kick and lands a shoulder block but Ibushi kips up. Ibushi ignores a few elbows from White then kicks him down. More kicks from Ibushi then he tags in Omega. Omega and Ibushi with some tandem offense then White rolls out of the ring. Takeshita low bridges Ibushi, but runs into a hurricanrana from Omega. Things break down briefly and Omega doves onto White and Takeshita. Back in the ring Omega jumps at White but White avoids him and starts stomping on Omega. Juice tags in and stomps on Omega more then tags in Takeshita. Mounted strikes from Takeshita but things break down now as everyone winds up brawling. Omega and Takeshita start trading strikes, Takeshita rocks Omega with an elbow then his big jumping clothesline. Takeshita is in fact still awesome. White tags in and grabs a headlock. Omega fights free and starts striking with White but White catches a kick and hits a Dragon Screw leg whip and goes after the leg of Omega. Juice tags in and resumes the leg work. Suplex into the ropes from Juice gets a 2 count.

Omega and Juice trade punches and Juice rakes the eyes then lands more jabs and a left cross then a senton for a 2 count. Suplex from Omega and now both men are down. Omega then flips out of a back suplex, fights out of the enemy corner and goes to tag but Austin and Colten pull out both Page and Ibushi to prevent the tag. Ibushi deals with the guns on the floor and Omega tags in Page as White tags in as well. Page gets to run wild per usual and dives first onto Juice then White, that second suicide dive almost went very badly. Back in the ring Page up top for a diving clothesline and a 2 count. White avoids a Deadeye and lands a chop but Ibushi has blind tagged and unloads on White with kicks. Standing moonsault from Ibushi but Takeshita breaks up the pin. Omega attacks Takeshita and we get stereo dives from Omega and Ibushi. Back in the ring White is isolated and takes corner offense from all three opponents then a German suplex from Page into a bridging half nelson suplex from Ibushi that gets a near fall. White and Ibushi trade near finishers before White eventually hits a Uranage and both men are down. Takeshita and Omega tag in and start going at each other again. They trade elbows, then Omega counters a rolling elbow with a knee strike. Time for snap Dragon suplexes from Omega to White and Juice but Takeshita counters one into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Omega cares not for selling and hits a knee to the back of the head then a poisoned rana for a 2 count. Juice attacks Omega now but Omega avoids a Juice is Loose, tags in Page and hits a Finlay roll onto Juice then the both hit moonsaults onto Juice. Takeshita is still on top and Page jumps up with him for a fall away slam moonsault combination onto Takeshita. Page heads to the apron for the Buckshot Lariat but Austin and Colten distract him and earn some blows for their trouble then Page moonsaults onto both of them. White shoves Takeshita away from the Buckshot Lariat and it’s time for everyone to get their stuff in. Omega and Ibushi wind up with Takeshita and Takeshita has to fight off a Golden Trigger with elbows to both men but Takeshita counters a Kamogoye with his Zahi. Page hits Takeshita with a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head then tags in Omega. Omega takes too much time, White is here to distract him and Omega blasts him with a V Trigger. V Trigger to Juice then one to Juice but Takeshita gets behind Omega and School Boys him to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita won in about 20 minutes

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good match but it lacked the structure and physical story telling I personally prefer, but the athleticism on display was good. Takeshita is still pretty awesome, I’d like him to be more front and center in this issue, and the ending felt just a little flat as it happened suddenly.

Match #3 AEW Tag Team Title Match: (c) FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson)

Dax and Nick start us off, they tie up then break off in the corner. Both FTR have black armbands with Bray and Brodie on them. Headlock from Dax, Nick counters with a head scissors and Cash tags in. Nick with a scoop slam and tags in Matt who goes after the arm of Cash. Dax tags in and leg drops Matt. Matt is a little isolated, but here’s Nick to save him from a double suplex, then we get some brawling with all four men leading to all men hitting the deck on clotheslines. More brawling, Nick and Matt hit double drop kicks, clothesline Dax and Cash out of the ring and stand tall. Nick technically tags in and kicks Dax, then Nick with the worst Spear in the world to Cash which sets up Nick for a twisting dive onto Cash and Dax. Blind tag from Matt and he super kicks Cash. Nick back in for a diving Swanton Bomb to a suspended Cash and a 2 count. Matt with a Russian leg sweep and then a second rope elbow drop. Cash fights out of the corner, Nick with a blind tag before Cash rolls up Matt and Nick gets to stomp on him. Matt tags back in but Cash sends Nick out of the ring then hits a back suplex on Matt. Nick tries to stop the tag and Dax clobbers him on the apron only for Matt to superkick him and prevent the tag. Cash with a roll up for 2, then Matt fakes a superkick then hits a DDT when Cash ducks. Nick tags in but Cash avoids an enziguri and Nick hits Matt then Cash drops Nick.

Matt tags in but can’t stop the hot tag to Dax who gets to unload with strikes and suplexes on both Nick and Matt. Clothesline to Nick, then a German suplex for Matt but Dax holds on and hits three rolling German’s but Matt avoids a fourth then hits his own rolling Northern Lights suplexes but only gets two before Dax lands another German. Matt goes back to rolling Northern Lights but only one before they just spin around and Dax grabs a Small Package for 2. O’Connor Roll from Dax gets 2 then he hits a crossbody. Matt flips out of a German suplex and hits a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Another German from Dax, this time with a bridge but only 2 again and both men are down. Nick tries a superkick but Dax counters, wants a rebound powerbomb but Nick avoids it then avoids a Sharpshooter, tries a kick but eats the rebound powerbomb. Dax grabs a Sharpshooter on Matt, almost no reaction but Cash grabs Nick on the apron and puts on his own Sharpshooter. Nick is able to send Cash into the ring steps then hits a jumping X-Factor onto Dax and a moonsault onto Cash. For the record, I hate that spot as Dax had to look like a total goof just waiting for it. Nick tags in now and hits some corner strikes before putting Dax on the top rope. Matt is on the other corner, Nick with a superplex, but Matt’s splash is countered with knees and Cash jumps as well only to eat knees. Dax with a roll up for 2 but Nick lands a head kick then fails a Canadian Destroyer. Dax grabs a piledriver, Cash tags in for the spike piledriver but only a near fall.

Matt saves Nick from a Shatter Machine, and Dax with a rana pin but only another 2 count. Dax accidentally hits Cash and Nick grabs a backslide for 2 then he and Matt start landing superkicks to Dax. Spike piledriver from Matt and Nick, that gets another 2 count. Matt tags in and they want the Meltzer Driver but Cash pulls Nick away, only to eat a blow from Nick. Dax nearly counters the Tombstone but Nick lands a superkick to Dax and Matt with a Victory Roll for a 2 count. Nick and Matt want the BTE Trigger but Dax ducks. Cash like a man possessed Spears Nick out of the ring then tags in. Matt left alone to take an FTR Trigger, then a Shatter Machine and of course Matt kicks at 2. Cash fakes a jump, Dax lands a superkick but here’s Nick to take Dax out of the ring and Matt avoids a springboard 450 then hits a superkick on Cash for another near fall. Nick tags back in, BTE Trigger to Cash but Dax dives in to break up the pin. Dax turns into a Shatter Machine, another BTE Trigger to Cash and Cash kicks out at 2 again. This has the crowd but has kind of lost me.

Nick and Matt want the Meltzer Driver again, but Dax catches a jumping Nick with a Shatter Machine and that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FTR retained the titles in about 21:45

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: I know others will rate this higher and fair play to them, but this lost me about the 16 minute mark. I’d just rather more saves and fewer kick outs from big finishers, especially in a tag team setting because it’s easier to set them up and still protect your finish.

Post match the Bucks refuse to shake hands after FTR offer them.

Match #4 – Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) and Pride and Power (Santana and Ortiz) vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor) w/ Alex Abrahantes

Well this is going to be crazy. Eddie charges Claudio right away, per usual. Everything breaks down right away, then Trent and Taylor square off with Santana and Ortiz in the ring. Santana and Ortiz toss them out of the ring, Wheeler tosses Cassidy into the barricade. Eddie and Claudio are way out in the arena just attacking each other. Some dives on the floor but Santana and Ortiz have trash cans for Trent and batter him with them. Claudio and Eddie are still beating the crap out of each other on the stage. Moxley is stabbing at Trent, and he’s bleeding because you might as well get it out of the way. Moxley has a branding iron, because if he’s going to honor the Funker he’s going to do it properly. Penta with chair shots to Santana and Ortiz to break up a Street Sweeper. Penta with Sling Blades to both men as Eddie and Claudio fight back into the backstage area, Taylor and Wheeler are there as well so they don’t feel lonely. Chair assisted backstabber from Penta to Santana before Moxley jumps in with a Cutter. Moxley with a Paradigm Shift to Penta then he gets a handful of kebab skewers. Penta fights back with kicks then a chair shot, and happily drives the skewers into Moxley’s head. Several stay stuck in there as Penta hits a Made in Japan. Santana is here to square off with Penta as a couple of chairs are set up back to back. In the stands Eddie tosses Claudio off some stairs.

Santana with a powerbomb onto the upright chairs and that’ll do it for Penta for a bit. Eddie and Claudio are in the upper deck fighting among the fans while Santana piledrives Penta on the chairs. Doctors are in to check on Penta while Cassidy covers Moxley for 2. Cassidy puts the hands in the pockets, leg kicks to Moxley as Moxley pulls out a fork but Cassidy lands a drop kick only to get forked in the back of the head. Moxley with more stabs to Cassidy and then he bites him, because Moxley is a sick sick man. Trent is here and bleeding but can’t save Cassidy from a brainbuster onto a set up chair, Cassidy is nuts. Moxley with a barbed wire board to the face of Trent, in the back Taylor and Wheeler fight still. Ortiz and Santana are here and Ortiz with kendo stick shots to Trent. Wheeler and Claudio are double teaming Eddie now but here’s Taylor with an umbrella to attack them. In the ring there’s a ladder set up across the middle rope in a corner. Cassidy takes more barbed wire shots, he’s bleeding now. Eddie with shots to Claudio then security as they’re in a royal box. Wheeler breaks a bottle over Eddie’s face to stop his momentum. Trent goes up top but Moxley sweeps the legs and Trent bumps off the ladder. Taylor and Eddie are down in the box as Claudio and Wheeler head back towards the ring. Santana and Ortiz powerbomb Trent onto a ladder as Moxley brings in a board with barbed wire on it. Trent tries to fight back but Moxley with a rolling release suplex into the wire. Ortiz goes up top, Splash for 2. Moxley and Santana are abusing Cassidy on the floor, then Moxley with a piledrive to Trent onto the ring steps as Ortiz keeps stabbing Cassidy with the fork.

On the stage Claudio is attacking Trent, there are several tables set up. Wheeler, Claudio, and Moxley abuse Taylor for a bit. Back by the ring Ortiz is setting up a table. On the stage there’s a couple of tables and a ladder set up, and here’s Trent’s mom in her van, she drives up to the stage and out of the van, and Moxley kisses her which fires up Trent to attack. Sue has a bunch of cookie sheets and Trent and Taylor start laying waste with them. Penta returns now in red as Penta Oscuro and he cracks Santana with a chair. Santana and Penta fight on the ladder now, which breaks under their weight as it wasn’t a double sided ladder. Penta gives no F’s and climbs back up then hits a Canadian Destroyer off the ladder through the tables and both he and Santana should be out for a while. I the ring Wheeler is alone with Cassidy, Trent, and Taylor who do the group hug then stomp him down. Ortiz shows up with cookie sheets and lays into Best Friends. Wheeler with a Seat Belt to Taylor but only 2. Wheeler now gets a screwdriver, but Taylor avoids the stab and hits Sole Food then an Awful Waffle but Claudio breaks up the pin. Moxley dives onto Taylor because he’s a madman. Claudio catches a jumping Cassidy and we’ve got a Giant Swing as Taylor gets suplexed onto a pile of Lego’s. Ortiz superplexes Trent to the floor through a table as Claudio gets 21 swings on Cassidy then a Ricola Bomb attempt but Cassidy slips free, Orange Punch. Another Orange Punch, then a third but Claudio kicks at 2.

Cassidy goes under the ring and finds duct tape which he wraps around his hand, then breaks a bottle in a bucket and covers the duct tape in glass, covering his fist in glass. Moxley cuts off the Orange Punch and sets up a barbed wire board, plus there’s glass in the ring but Cassidy DDT’s Moxley into it but here’s Claudio with a stalling Swiss Death because he’s a physical freak. Here comes Eddie with a chair wrapped in barbed wire and bleeding. Eddie lays waste with the chair then unloads on Claudio with it over and over again. Moxley stops him from delivering a kill shot, he and Eddie go face to face. Eddie with Uraken to Claudio, then one for Moxley and he spears Moxley through the barbed wire board as Cassidy hits the glass assisted Orange Punch to Claudio and finally gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends, Penta Oscuro, and Eddie Kingston won in 21:25

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: If this is your kind of thing this was a lot of fun, it’s a total car crash but again if you don’t mind this kind of chaos it was pretty darn good. If this isn’t your thing, I fully get it.

Match #5 – Fatal 4-Way AEW Women’s Title Match: (c) Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya

Saraya came out to “We Will Rock You” accompanied by her whole family. Toni attacks Baker while Shida and Saraya fight. Shida avoids a double suplex, but eats an assisted powerbomb. Baker attacks them both and hits a neckbreaker on Saraya making her DDT Toni. Toni clubs away at Baker as Saraya cheers her on. Saraya with a knee strike in the corner to set up Toni’s hip attack and they both cover and then argue about which of them will get the pin until Shida returns to the frame and hits a noggin knocker. Shida sends Saraya into Toni in the corner and hits a jumping knee on both of them. Next she suplexes Saraya into Toni then goes for a 10 punch on Toni, she gets all 10 before Saraya gets involved and slams Shida to the apron. Baker gets back involved, Toni hip attacks Shida off the apron before eating a Sling Blade from Baker. Saraya takes out Baker then Toni gets Saraya’s mom to hold Baker for some chops from Toni, but then Baker moves and Toni accidentally hits the original Saraya. That annoys the current Saraya, who tosses Baker into the barricade then boots Shida and slams her into the ring steps. In the ring Toni tries to apologize and beg off but Saraya isn’t having it and clocks her with a right hand. Toni seems happy to return it and they start trading strikes for a while then Saraya with a double leg and they roll around trading strikes, the crowd is fully with Saraya in this exchange but Toni gets the better of things. Toni sets Saraya in an exposed corner for a hip attack but Ruby Soho is here to try and play peace maker but Toni just clobbers Ruby. Saraya with a super kick to Toni as then Shida flies with a dropkick. Everyone gets some of their stuff in, a lot of superkicks and Toni winds up falling onto Saraya. Saraya is pissed now and grabs Toni for the old Super Dragon Curb Stomp, and Baker is the one hitting the Stomp but only gets 2 as Toni kicks out. Baker wants the Lockjaw, but here’s Shida to attack her with strikes. Saraya eats a right hand from Shida, then Shida tries a TKO but that fails, so instead she just Falcon Arrow’s Baker onto Saraya. Shida up top, diving Meteora to Saraya but only 2. Shida with a Katana to Saraya but Baker breaks up the pin, and gets the Lockjaw on Shida but Shida counters into a roll up for 2. Saraya and Toni are back, Saraya with spray paint to Toni then a Nightcap and that’s the pin as Baker was too busy with the Lockjaw to break it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Saraya won the title in 8:55 or so

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun enough little sprint, the women’s side of things have been a little directionless lately and I’m curious about what they’ll do with Saraya as the champ now.

Saraya celebrates with her family.

Match #6 – Tag Team Coffin Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage w/ Luchasaurus and Prince Nana

Sting is Joker Sting in his face paint configuration. They also paid for Sting and Darby to come in to “Seek and Destroy”. Tony Khan paid a boatload for music this event between this and “We Will Rock You”. No tags here and we get a brawl right away. Sting and Cage wind up alone together and I’m getting way too many TNA flashbacks. Swerve grabs at Sting but Darby low bridges Cage and Swerve gets isolated. Darby goes to the coffin and pulls tack jackets. Sting has a cricket bat and wipes out Nana with it then lays into Swerve. Darby with a jacket for Sting, and Sting and Darby with stereo splashes in the corner to Swerve and Nana. Cage is back and snaps Darby over the top rope. Swerve kicks the knee of Sting to drop him. Spears for Sting and Darby from Swerve and Cage. Swerve attacks Sting on the floor while Cage gets tape and tapes up the wrists of Darby behind his back. Cage tosses Darby around while Swerve has the cricket bat and whacks Sting with it. Darby avoids a Spear and hits a no hand springboard moonsault onto Cage then dives onto Swerve. Sting frees Darby and they get the coffin set up on the floor. Sting slams Swerve onto the coffin as Cage kicked the coffin closed to avoid the match being put in jeopardy. Cage slams Darby and Sting into the ring steps then gets into the ring with Darby. Swerve and Nana set up a table on the floor as Cage gets a chair. Cage with chair shots to Darby, then he goes for a Con-chair-to but Darby avoids it and dropkicks Cage. Darby gets dropped into the corner by Swerve though. On the apron Swerve eats a flipping Stunner from Darby and Sting then climbs to the apron and jumps onto Swerve on the table but “I am the table”, so Sting goes back to the apron and hits a leg drop and this time he puts Swerve through the table proper.

Darby has a chair set up on the floor and puts Cage in it, then climbs the ropes for a diving dropkick onto Cage, gnarly spot. Darby drags Cage over towards the coffin, he and Sting then open the coffin and shove Cage into it but Cage blocks the door from closing properly and here’s Luchasaurus to attack Sting and Darby. Lucha then launches Darby into the closed coffin. Here comes Nick Wayne with a skateboard shot to Lucha, who no sells it then headbutts him down. Lucha with the skateboard, and chokeslams nick onto it, that really had to suck. Next Lucha hauls Wayne to the back. Sting bounces Swerve off of the coffin a few times, then does the same to Cage a few times. Sting holds Swerve on the closed coffin, Darby climbs the ropes and tries the Coffin Drop but Swerve rolls away and Darby just crashes onto the coffin. In the ring Sting fights off Cage and Swerve for a bit with Stinger Splashes, then a Scorpion Death Lock to Cage. Swerve has a chair and hits Sting with it, but Sting Sting’s up and hits the chair into Swerve’s face. Cage has the cricket bat though and hits Sting low with it then holds him for a Swerve Stomp. Swerve and Cage get the coffin in the ring now and open it. There’s a traditional bat in the ring now, for some reason. Cage tosses Darby around the ringside area as Swerve puts Sting in the coffin, then takes Sting’s regular bat and drops it on Sting’s body but Sting puts the bat out to prevent the coffin from closing. Sting rises up, but Swerve with a House Party kick. Sting is set on the coffin again, Swerve up for the Swerve Stomp again, actually he tries the 450 splash but Sting moves. On the floor Darby stabs the eyes of Cage and then clobbers him with the TNT title. In the ring Sting with the Scorpion Death Drop onto the coffin. Sting puts Swerve in the coffin, and goes to close it but Swerve gets his hands in the way to block it closing. Some coffin shots to Swerve and Sting holds him still this time for the Darby Coffin Drop and that finally results in the match ending.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sting and Darby Allin won in 15:50

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A little slow, not surprising given who’s involved, and I applaud Sting for doing all these physical matches at his age. I’m also not sure why this got almost so much more time than the women’s title match.

Match #7: Chris Jericho w/ Sammy Guevara vs. Will Ospreay w/ Don Callis

They tie up, then break without issue. Another tie up, Jericho with a side headlock then a shoulder block but Ospreay kips right up and brushes off Jericho’s offense. They start trading slaps then Ospreay hits the ropes for a running dropkick that sends Jericho out of the ring, Ospreay up top for a sick Sky Twister Press to Jericho on the floor. Back in the ring Ospreay up top for a springboard elbow and a 2 count. Jericho avoids a Hidden Blade and they both land boots for a double down. They start trading elbows again, the crowd is pro Ospreay as he lays in a chop that drops Jericho. More chops from Ospreay, but Jericho sends him to the apron and lands a triangle dropkick. Jericho with a baseball slide to the back of the head. Some chops from Jericho but Ospreay blocks being posted and they head to the apron where Jericho hits a German suplex. Bless Ospreay for bumping like this for old man Jericho. In the ring now Jericho with a suplex and the cocky pin for 1. Slow motion attack in the ropes from Jericho then a chop. Ospreay with a handspring kick to Jericho. Manhattan Drop from Ospreay then a chop and a standing Shooting Star Press for 2.

More chops from Ospreay then a boot but Jericho chops him back as Ospreay heads to the ropes. Jericho up top with Ospreay and he lands punches then tries a top rope hurricanrana, which connects. Nice of Ospreay not to flip out of that one and land on his feet like he normally does. Some slaps from Jericho then Ospreay comes back with elbows but he misses a dropkick then gets the knees up to block a Lionsault and hangs up Jericho on the ropes. Ospreay up top for a Shooting Star Press to the elevated Jericho and get another 2 count. Jericho blocks an Osp-Cutter with a Code Breaker, then another Code Breaker but only a near fall. Jericho wants the Judas Effect, but Ospreay blocks it and hits a Hook kick then an Osp-Cutter for 2. Ospreay wants to end this, but Jericho counters a Storm Driver into a rana, Ospreay rolls through but then Jericho grabs the Walls of Jericho. Jericho has Ospreay in the middle of the ring, Callis distracts the ref and Sammy hits Ospreay with the bat behind his back. The ref checks on Ospreay, but his hand doesn’t drop the third time and he comes out under Jericho and lands punches before kicking Jericho off. Hook kick from Ospreay then he catches a running Jericho with a Spanish Fly for a 2 count. Ospreay tries a Hidden Blade but Jericho counters with a Codebreaker then his own Osp-Cutter but Jericho might have spiked himself on that landing. Jericho rolls to a cover but Ospreay kicks at 1 and fires up, they start trading strikes and Ospreay with an elbow, hook kick, but Jericho slips off his shoulders and distracts the ref to hit a low blow, Judas Effect then a near fall. Ospreay counters a Walls of Jericho into a Victory Roll for 2, then a float over into a very bad powerbomb as Jericho couldn’t keep the timing. Elbow from Ospreay, then a Storm Breaker but only a near fall. Ospreay has had enough of this, Jericho flips him off just before Ospreay hits a Hidden Blade. Another Storm Breaker and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won in 14:56

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Was trending towards 4 stars before a few timing issues from Jericho down the stretch. I’ll take my hat off to Jericho in general though, he kept up more than I thought he would and Ospreay was pretty smart in how he toned things down for this match.

Post match Sammy checks on Jericho, Jericho shoves him away and exits on his own.

Nigel McGuinness is in the ring now with a mic, he announces the attendance as 81,035 as a new worldwide record for a pro wrestling event.

House of Black wearing white gear and carrying a lantern which they set on the stage. The fireflies are out in the crowd in the darkness for a very cool visual. Caster raps to the ring, he calls House of Black a bigger disgrace than Prince Andrew, references a few more royal family members, then likens House of Black to Harry Potter characters. The Acclaimed chose No Holds Barred as their stipulation.

Match #8 – AEW Trios Title Match: (c) House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) w/ Julia Hart vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)

We get brawling right away, Black moonsaults onto Caster on the floor. Bowens and Buddy trade kicks in the ring, then Bowens snaps Buddy on the ropes and that sets up Buddy to dive onto Bowens and Caster. Billy sets to dive, but he’s held up as Brody gets behind him. Buddy and Black fight with Caster and Bowens, then Brody dives onto them. Again Billy sets to dive, but Julia gets in his way then enters the ring with him. Julia slaps Billy, he gives her a “suck it” and takes her down to set up a Scissor Me Timbers. Brody is back in and unloads with clotheslines to isolate Bowens with the rest of the House. Double knees to Bowens, then a sick elbow from Brody gets a 2 count. We get a cut to Mercedes Mone in the crowd, for some reason. Bowens gets stomped down in the corner. Black with kicks to Caster as Brody and Billy brawl on the floor. Brody sets for a crossbody against the barricade but Billy moves and he wipes out. Billy then throws a chair into Brody’s face. Billy in the ring with Black and Buddy, but the numbers catch up to him quickly. Double clothesline from Billy then punches to Black and Buddy. Corner avalanches from Billy then he ejects Buddy. Black avoids a Fame Asser but Billy avoids The End and hits a sleeper slam for a 2 count. Bowens with the Arrival to set up the Mic Drop from Caster but Buddy shoves Caster off the rope then low bridges Bowens. Brody with a lariat to Billy, everyone gets to get their stuff in briefly before Black trips him into the corner. Buddy with a running knee strike then Brody sets up the Three Headed Hydra in the corner which connects on Bowens, but Caster breaks up the pin.

Brody is bleeding, I hadn’t noticed before. Brody gets a chain around his fist and goes to hit Bowens but Bowens moves and Brody hits Black instead. Caster clotheslines Brody out of the ring then Buddy is isolated for a couple of Fame Assers, then one from Billy but Julia pulls the ref out of the ring. Black lines up on Billy and crushes him with The End but Billy kicks at 2. Billy is trying to fire up, so the House wants Dante’s Inferno but Billy slips free and we get strikes to Buddy and Black. Brody eats The Arrival and a Mic Drop but kicks at 1 because he’s a monster. Strikes from Bowens, then a Fame Asser from Billy, another Arrival and Mic Drop combination and everyone piles onto Brody to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Acclaimed won the titles in 10:05

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Another chaotic match, I’d prefer something more structured personally but they had some good spots and the match didn’t overstay it’s welcome. This did seem to lack a spark in the ring though, but in fairness to that point the crowd were into it.

Post match the House of Black hand the titles to the Acclaimed. Bowens gets a mic and hands a belt to Billy and says he wants the biggest scissor party in history. OK then.

MJF got his devil throne entrance and that bit of his theme done on classical strings, which is still pretty good.

Match #9 – AEW World Title Match: (c) Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Adam Cole

MJF with the visible backne going on. They go face to face and trade words, then both head out of the ring and get their Better Than You Bay Bay t-shirts to put on. Tie up, MJF grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block into more rope running and a side headlock from Cole, then an escape and they trade that spot before standing off. MJF offers a handshake, Cole shakes and they circle again. Another tie up, MJF into the ropes then with a Fargo strut and hip swivel. Cole into the ropes now and MJF avoids a superkick for Cole to play with the crowd. MJF offers a sportsmanship handshake, gets the crowd to chant “sportsmanship” then pokes Cole in the eye when they shake hands. That gets a “He’s our scumbag” chant. MJF helps Cole up, and Cole slaps the crap out of it then starts landing elbows and a pump kick. Kick from Cole, then a neckbreaker over the knee for 2. Cole misses a corner attack, then pulls the ref in front of him to deter MJF. MJF asks Cole what he’s doing, and Cole snaps him down into the corner. Cole grabs a chinlock and pulls MJF down by the hair. MJF blocks a front headlock then stomps the foot of Cole but Cole slams him back down by the hair. MJF kips up, and slams Cole down by the hair. Cole rolls out of the ring, MJF sets for a dive but can’t do it. Back in the ring Cole with a superkick for 2.

Now Cole starts trash talking, they may be friends but Cole is better than MJF and strips the shirt off of him. MJF looks pissed and no sells a few elbows before Cole rakes the eyes. Cole sets for a superkick but MJF catches it and drops him with a clothesline. Scoop slam from MJF then some corner attacks and a 10 punch, only gets to 9 then bites Cole. MJF snaps Cole into the corner by his arm and Cole rolls out of the ring to try and recover. Again MJF set to dive, the fans want it and MJF hits a suicide dive and looks to have shocked himself by doing it. Back in the ring MJF covers for 2. MJF with a back elbow then a double stomp to the arm of Cole. They trade roll ups for a bit before MJF and Cole botch a powerbomb spot. Cole with a few kicks, then he gets caught in the powerbomb backbreaker for a near fall. MJF tries a Panama Sunrise, but Cole hits him with a superkick then steals MJF’s Heat Seeker and MJF gets a foot on the ropes to break the pin. Cole tosses MJF out of the ring then tosses him into the ring steps, then climbs the steps and hits a sick looking suplex onto the steps. MJF cut his shoulder open on the edge of the steps on that one. Cole back in the ring and the ref is counting, MJF is down and not moving. The count gets to 9 but MJF scampers back up and into the ring. Cole with some obviously spray on tan on his hands, poor angle there camera man.

Next Cole climbs the ropes for a Panama Sunrise, but MJF rolls out of the ring. Cole follows him, and they slightly botch an apron spot but Cole sells anyway and MJF starts clearing off the announce table. MJF looks for a Tombstone on the table but can’t do it to his best fried. Cole has no such issue and picks up MJF and Tombstone’s him on the table which does not even budge, Cole starts selling his knee like death. Back in the ring Cole goes for a cover, but only a near fall. Cole starts trading elbows with MJF on their knees, the crowd is very pro-MJF as they strike to their feet. MJF with a thumb to the eye, but he runs into a pump kick only to come off the ropes with a rolling elbow, Cole comes off the ropes with a Canadian Destroyer but MJF pops up and superkicks him before deciding to sell and they’re both down. Both men pull themselves up and look at each other, they call for a double clothesline, both miss clotheslines then we get the double clothesline, they fall on top of each other and we get a double pin at 19:11. No one is happy and Cole gets a mic. Cole wants 5 more minutes, MJF says no, because 5 minutes isn’t enough, they’re going until they’ve got a winner. They trade roll ups again but Cole then accidentally takes out the ref.

MJF grins as he sees the ref down, he heads out of the ring and gets a chair. He and Cole toss the chair back and forth, they’re trying to channel Eddie Guerrero as they play hot potato with it for a bit. Cole sells nothing and MJF puts the chair around his own head and lays down. The ref turns around and sees this, Cole tries to explain what happened, then MJF rolls him up for 2. Superkick from MJF, Heat Seeker but only 2 as MJF has to pretend to be surprised by the kick out. I don’t think he’s pinned anyone with that in AEW. They head to the apron, MJF pauses because his neck is messed up and Cole with a straight jacket German on the apron to drop MJF again. MJF drops to the floor and Cole then hits a Panama Sunrise from the apron to the floor, MJF’s sell is almost comedic. Cole drags MJF back towards the ring but it takes a while and the pin is only for a near fall and Cole now has to pretend shock at not winning with a move hasn’t won with in about a decade. Cole wants another Panama Sunrise, but MJF pulls the ref in the way and Cole destroys poor Bryce Remsberg with the Panama Sunrise. MJF goes into his trunk and finds the ring, then still can’t bring himself to use it and he puts it back in his trunks. Roderick Strong shows up behind MJF, and takes him to dick kick city. Cole sees Strong and yells at him about what he’s doing, then sees MJF down. Panama Sunrise to MJF, Boom as well but still no ref as Cole gets the visual win. Slowly Bryce regains himself, counts 1. . . 2. . . . . not 3.

Cole can’t believe it and Strong tosses MJF the title belt and implores Cole to use it as Strong is his best friend. Cole pulls off the t-shirt, picks up the title and can’t bring himself to hit MJF with it then ejects Strong. MJF then grabs a Small Package for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: MJF retained the title in 27:38, probably closer to 30 if you include the down time after the double pin

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: Wonderful character work here from both men, a few sick spots especially that suplex on the ring steps, and while it took a bit to really click into higher gear they did get there eventually. I’m usually less inclined to the sports entertainment style that this leaned into near the end but Cole and MJF made it work by not letting things get over booked.

Post match MJF crawls over to a disconsolate Cole and says it could have gone either way. MJF hypes the crowd and says the people still love him. He rolls out of the ring and gets the ROH tag team titles but Cole just throws his away. MJF calls Cole a fake piece of shit who was never his friend, if all of this was for the AEW title then he can take it. He throws the belt at Cole then offers his back and tells him to get it over with. Strong shows back up to egg Cole on, but Cole tosses the belt down as he can’t do it. They hug it out to a pretty darn big ovation.

Pyro and confetti go off as MJF and Cole both pose. Commentary tells us that All In will be back in Wembley next year on August 25th. That visual and announcement end the show.