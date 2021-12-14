Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 41) Review 12.13.21  

Alright everyone, time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. Tonight we’ve got a main event of Tony Nese taking on Alex Reynolds as well as appearances by Thunder Rosa, Gunn Club, Santana and Ortiz and more. Our commentary trio is the same as las week, Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry, and Eddie Kingston. Per usual I must remind AEW to put a title on Eddie Kingston already, you cowards.

Match #1: Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz

Rosa quickly goes to out wrestling Ortiz, Ortiz then gets shoulder blocked. They run the ropes with Rosa hitting an arm drag but Ortiz starts laying in elbows to change the tone. Rosa lands a drop kick, she’s had enough of this and hits the Fire Thunder Drive and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Thunder Rosa won in 1:20

Rating: Acorn. . . SQUASH

Ortiz didn’t botch anything, a definite plus. Post match Schiavone moves to the ring to interview Rosa, she says she’s always thinking and wonders if Schiavone is setting her up again. But either way she’s excited and very ready to become the TBS women’s champion. This brings out Rosa’s opponent in the tournament, Jade Cargill and her lawyer Smart Mark Sterling. Sterling assures us there will be no physicality tonight and they argue about which of them is more disrespectful then Rosa calls Sterling a simp. Sterling objects to this, the crowd lets him have it as he accuses Rosa of being jealous. Rosa congratulates Jade on her success, but Rosa is here to empower other women and tells Jade that Jade has had everything handed to her. But enough words, Rosa promises to teach Jade respect when they get in the ring then calls Jade a bitch so you know she’s serious. Not a strong segment, Rosa’s not the best promo when forced into this format, Jade is still finding her voice in general, and this overall felt very forced and insincere.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Red Velvet and Kris Statlander vs. Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio

Velvet and Duke start us off, Duke takes an arm drag and tags out. Tina grabs a side headlock and then hits a shoulder block but as they run the ropes Velvet hits a heel kick. Tina avoids a corner attack and takes over tagging in Duke. Some quick tags as the heels work to keep Velvet isolated. Velvet fights back with kicks then hits a drop kick to Tina as she was holding Duke resulting in Tina hitting a Flatliner on Duke. Statlander tags in, she slams Velvet onto Duke then lays into Tina with clotheslines. Sit out gordbuster from Statlander and an ax kick but Duke breaks up the pin. Velvet spears Duke to take her out, then Tina takes a series of kicks from Statlander and Velvet culminating in a Big Bang Theory from Statlander to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Red Velvet and Kris Statlander won 2:35

Rating: Ampullaris. . . SQUASH

On the more competitive side, but still a squash. One of the cleaner executed Red Velvet matches I’ve see.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, and Billy Gunn) vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson

Colten and Jack start us out, he overpowers Jack but Jack avoids a cheap shot and lands strikes. Jack lands a kick in the corner but runs into a drop kick. Zambrano tags in, eats a drop kick, and tags out. Sweets takes a right hand and is down. Billy tags in, he objects to Sweets having “Sweet Cheeks” across the seat of his tights. I mean, I wouldn’t stand for that kind of gimmick infringement either. Sweets tries to fight back but runs into a big boot. Billy threatens to take off his trunks, the ref stops him and Billy tags Austin. Austin reminds the crowd they’re not ass boys, then tags Billy back in. Again Sweets tries to fire up and tags Zambrano. Zambrano runs into a tilt a whirl slam. Billy sets for the Fame-Asser, but instead tags Austin who hits the Fame-Asser and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunn Club won in 3:30

Rating: Aurantia. . . SQUASH

I almost went DUD here, this was just not good. Slow, dull, and at this point Austin and Colten are perilously close to just being a less interesting version of Too Cool, Austin in particular seems to constantly channel Brian Christopher in his presentation.

Match #4: Emi Sakura w/ Mei Suruga vs. Notorious Mimi

Emi and Mimi trade shoves before Mei trips Mimi up and that allows Emi to take over. Emi with a Whirling Dervish to establish control. Corner chops from Emi then the corner cross body connects. Mimi with a school boy for 2 then lays in elbows before Emi drills her with a chop. Double underhook backbreaker from Emi, then the Romero Special and she drops Mimi out of the hold. Some hair pulling from Emi, but she runs into a side slam for a near fall. Mimi with a running leg drop for another 2 count. Mei brains Mimi with her scepter behind the refs back then Emi rolls Mimi up with a Magistral Cradle to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Emi Sakura won in 3:10

Rating: 2 stars

Emi’s not usually quite that giving on Elevation, but Mimi got in enough offense along the way to warrant about an average rating. It’s a touch down because of a few issues of timing or badly telegraphing things, but Mimi looked competent out there.

Match #5: Anthony Ogogo w/ The Factory vs. Jaden Valo

Ogogo immediately goes to body blows then a clothesline. Angle slam from Ogogo and that’s it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Anthony Ogogo won in :31

Rating: Baby Boo. . . SQUASH

Well that happened.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Santana and Ortiz vs. Mike Verna and Anthony Gangone w/ Prince Nana

With the news today of Jimmy Rave passing it’s a touch bittersweet seeing Prince Nana here, I was watching ROH when Rave was the crown jewel of The Embassy. Santana and Verna start us off, and Santana lays in strikes then tags Ortiz. Verna takes an inverted atomic drop, then a clothesline from Santana into an Ortiz DDT. Santana with a moonsault, Ortiz hits a senton and Gangone has break up the pin to keep the match alive. Ortiz tosses Gangone, Nana ties up Ortiz though and Gangone tags in. Ortiz avoids both men and tags Santana. Santana runs wild, hitting a back body drop. Gangone tries to fight back but Ortiz slingshots Santana so he can hit an assisted cutter after tagging in. The OIC (outlined in chalk) follows and Ortiz pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana and Ortiz won in 1:36

Rating: Blanche de Virginie. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, and it’s nice to see Prince Nana get some bigger exposure.

Match #7: Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds

Nese jumps Reynolds before the bell and takes over with body shots right away. Reynolds fights back with rights but Nese trips him up. Drop toe hold from Reynolds then a basement dropkick. Reynolds hits the Drive By then climbs up top for a cross body that gets 2. Nese tries to avoid a corner attack but Reynolds reads it and still hits him. Reynolds up to the second rope but Nese yanks his legs out and he slams down to the mat. They trade strikes then Nese with a Macho Man style hotshot, he tries a double springboard lionsault but misses the mark and lands on the legs of Reynolds. It wasn’t a counter, because Nese immediately covers for 2, so he just missed the move slightly. Nese grabs a chinlock, Reynolds fights back with body shots then lands a kick. Nese avoids a sunset flip, misses a kick and Reynolds uses a small package for a near fall. Reynolds quickens the pace with running attacks then a ripcord elbow and Codebreaker for a 2 count. Nese with a jackknife pin for 2, then flips out of a German suplex. A series of kicks from Nese, then Reynolds flips out of a German and hits a pop up knee strike. Reynolds climbs the ropes, but his moonsault is countered with the knees of Nese. Nese with a school boy, then deadlifts Reynolds up with one arm and powerbombs him into the lower turnbuckles. Running knee from Nese in the corner and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese won in 4:52

Rating: 2.5 stars

This bordered on 3, but a few botchy spots held it back. Still, Nese and Reynolds overall work well together and this is a solid outing for Nese as AEW continues to build him up.