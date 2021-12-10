Winfree’s MLW Fusion Alpha (Ep. 12) Review 12.09.21  

Well everyone, it’s time for more MLW action. MWL’s next limited series MLW: Azteca is set for Thursdays and I guess they decided to start that move a bit earlier. Fusion Alpha is winding down, but we’ve still got relevant matches ahead. Tonight 5150 takes on Los Parks for the MLW Tag Team titles as well as another lucha libre showcase between Arez and Aramis when they battle for a briefcase of cash and the MLW World Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone will be in action in some capacity.

We open with Cesar Duran and his masked goon in the ring. Duran welcomes us to the episode, he wants to find out who goes home with his briefcase full of cash.

Match #1: Arez w/ Holidead and Dr. Dax vs. Aramis

They tie up and begin trading arm wringers and escapes, some rope assisted escapes and the usual athleticism on display but Aramis is keeping the advantage and gets a roll up for 2. Aramis lands a kick then they rune the ropes with both men countering each other wonderfully before Aramis gets a Gory special but Arez flips out and gets tossed down into an Oklahoma roll but Arez counters into a pendulum swing. Aramis reverses into his own pendulum, then Arez tries for a sleeper but Aramis counters with a flip into a pinning position and they break again. They start running the ropes again, again neither man gets a clear advantage as they move to the apron then trade kicks. Arez with a slick roll through the ropes and hits a Razor’s Edge onto the entrance ramp. Back into the ring Arez up top and hits a double stomp for a 2 count. Aramis catches Arez on the top rope, guillotines Arez on the top rope then heads up top and slightly botches a tornado plancha. Arez to the apron, Aramis hits a kick to the head the flips out to the floor and hits a modified Go To Sleep, then hits a suicide dive onto Arez.

Aramis sends Arez back into the ring, climbs the ropes and misses a 450 double stomp. Arez with some kicks but Aramis gets him up for his finish though Arez counters and they trade finisher threats but neither finds it. Enziguri from Arez, then a series of kicks but Aramis sweeps him down and they trade rolls and kicks on the mat. Another trade of kicks and both men are down. Arez lands some strikes, then they trade kicks and Aramis lands a headbutt to drop both men. Aramis wants his finish, a multiple rotation torture rack into a Blue Thunder Bomb (La Desnucadora del Mosquetero) and hits it but Arez is able to kick out before the 3 count. Aramis up top again, but Arez rolls out of the ring to avoid him. Bit of a drop kick between the ropes from Aramis then the walks the ropes and hits a moonsault onto Arez. Back into the ring but Holidead distracts Aramis long enough for Arez to hit a tilt a whirl backstabber then a northern lights suplex but that only gets a 2 count. Aramis grabs a kneebar in transition, but here comes Dr. Dax and Holidead to distract the ref. That allows Arez to hit the leg trapped half nelson driver to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Arez won in 12:27 (including a commercial break that didn’t really cause a loss of action)

Rating: 3.5 stars

If you like the lucha style this was pretty great. A few botches kept it from 4 star territory but the counter work and general pace these two keep is impressive. Post match the heels celebrate with the cash.

We get a recap of Holidead and Willow Nightingale brawling last week then we get an interview with Willow. Willow just wants to elevate the women’s division but Holidead keeps picking on her. She just wants to compete, but she’s happy to fight Holidead and show her Willow’s dark side.

Myron Reed gets walked up on by Emilio Sparks, who brings up that Injustice is gone and Reed feel short in the ladder match and asks Reed where his heads at. Reed fires up and demands Sparks say his name, but the lights go out and we see Karlee Perez running down all that Reed has lost and predicts he’s still got a long ways to fall before he hits rock bottom. But when he does, she’ll be here to pick him up. Heel Reed would be interesting.

In the back Hammerstone gets jumped by Matanza Duran, Jeff Cobb is back in the mask and coveralls. They brawl for a bit in the back before we cut back to ringside.

5150 promo, Konnan is the calm before the storm but here comes the storm. Julius Smokes says they’re hungry. Boogie says this is no different than a bank robbery, there’s no option to fail. Rivera reminds us it’s going down tonight, those belts are everything they never had growing up. Tonight in the Philly Street Fight they’re sending Los Parks back to Mexico to dance on the street corners like the ho’s they are.

We get a video package narrated by Alicia Atout on the history of Contra Unit and where they are now. Highlights include Jacob Fatu’s title win, then Hammerstone taking the title from him and the War Chamber match from a few weeks ago. Alicia does bring up how the machinations of Cesar Duran contributed to Contra Unit falling apart which cleared the way for Cesar Duran to have undisputed power. Mads Krugger has sworn vengeance, Ikuro Kwon is in Japan training with Tajiri, and Jacob Fatu has been AWOL since the end of War Chamber. As for Josef Samael, he vanished before the War Chamber match even took place.

Hammerstone and Matanza are still brawling in the back and finally we get security to separate them.

To the ring for our next match.

Match #2: Matt Cross vs. nZo

A pretty long stare down to start before they tie up and jockey for position. Eventually they hit the corner and nZo slips away from Cross. Another tie up, this time nZo gets a side headlock then a shoulder block and side headlock. Cross escapes but gets taken over again with a headlock. Cross escapes again and start working an arm wringer. nZo with a go behind, they trade counters until they wind up in the roles and have to break. They run the ropes again and this time Cross drops nZo with a dropkick. Back elbow then a springboard crossbody from Cross but that only gets a 2 count. nZo tosses Cross into the second turnbuckle then starts stomping Cross in the corner then grabs a chinlock. Cross gets tossed into the corner but he lands a kick, then when he gets on the second rope nZo yanks his legs out and he crashes to the mat. nZo in control now and starts going after the leg of Cross. Suplex from nZo gets a 2 count. More corner work from nZo then a slingshot into the bottom rope for another 2 count. Cross fires up with strikes then a kick, he heads up top and hits a double stomp to the standing nZo but only for a near fall. Cross up top again but nZo cuts him off on the second rope. nZo hits a Razor’s Edge, then sets Cross on the top rope and hits a Backstabber but that only gets 2. nZo heads up top but flies into a pump kick from Cross but that only gets a 2 count. Cross heads up top again, again nZo cuts him off once he gets to the top. nZo heads up top with Cross, he wants a superplex but Cross fights out with a headbutt. Cross wants the Shooting Star Press, goes for it but nZo avoids him. nZo wants DonZo but Cross hits a Lethal Injection on the counter and only gets 2. nZo is bleeding, not sure what caused that. Cross drags nZo into the ring but he uses the ring skirt to distract the ref, takes Cross to dick kick city, then hits DonZo and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: nZo won in 11:00 (Again, there was a commercial break that didn’t actually cause a loss of action)

Rating: 2.5 stars

Adequate match, mostly this is marked down because of the camera work in this match which was not very good.

KC Navarro is heading to join commentary, but nZo seems to object to this and jumps Navarro. nZo crotches Navarro on the barricade then hits a a Razor’s Edge into the ring post in a sick looking spot.

Next week we’ll get the airing of a match from All Japan where MLW Middleweight champion Tajiri defends the title against Atsuki Aoyagi.

In the back Richard Holliday offers Alicia Atout a Christmas present, even though they don’t celebrate Christmas in Canada. He’s offering her a Dynastic Coffee mug, but Hammerstone and Matanza brawl through their shot. Hammerstone takes the mug from Holliday and breaks it over Matanza’s head before getting a chain and wrapping it around his hand to beat down Matanza and end the brawl. Alicia is upset about the mug as a gift, and Holliday is annoyed at Hammerstone. Hammerstone just points at the fallen Matanza, slightly incredulous at Holliday’s reaction. There was some decent comedy in that sketch.

Emilio Sparks talks with Holidead and Arez, Holidead is happy about the money. Here comes 5150, they like the money and have a shopping cart full of plunder. They like Sparks’s shoes but Konnan calls them off before they steal them, he wants them to focus on the title match.

Konnan gets a mic before the match, he says they’re already going for the titles and 5150 is on point like a decimal. You might as well call him the stimulus package because when he shows up everyone gets paid. Julius Smokes does his unintelligible hype job. Boogie talks next, they’re coming for the straps and plays with the crowd. Rivera reiterates they’re coming for the belts. Not great work, but an effective enough time filler I guess.

Match #3 – Philly Street Fight for the MLW Tag Team Titles: (c) Los Parks (LA Park Jr. and Hijo de LA Park) vs. 5150 (Slice Boogie and Rivera) w/ Julius Smokes and Konnan

No sign of LA Park, he might show up later. Brawling right off the bat, Rivera and Boogie isolate Junior in the ring and lay into him but Hijo sets up Boogie and Junior dives onto him then Hijo dives onto Rivera on the other side of the ring. Ringside brawling now, Hijo gets a chair and starts laying into Rivera with it. Junior has a chair of his own and blasts Boogie with it. Hijo drives a rake into the back of Boogie but here comes Rivera with a hockey stick to cut off Junior. Hijo drives the shopping cart into Rivera’s groin then crotches him on the barricade as Rivera and Junior brawl off camera. Rivera and Hijo head into the ring, Rivera lands a Mistico kick then a super kick for Junior and he dives onto Junior from the second rope.

Boogie and Hijo square off in the ring, Hijo lands a chop but when he tries to follow up Boogie hits him with a fall away slam. Junior and Boogie square off now and start trading strikes with Junior getting the edge. Boogie hits a German suplex to halt that momentum. Hijo back into the ring, he chops Boogie but Boogie is happy to trade strikes with him. Roaring elbow from Hijo but he runs into a pump kick, though Hijo drops him with a heel kick. Chops from Hijo then another striking combination and a running Code Red but Rivera is here to break up the pin. Rivera and Hijo trade strikes then hit the ropes and Rivera catches Hijo with a Spanish Fly. Junior heads under the ring and here comes LA Park with a spear to Rivera. Junior back into the ring and he and Boogie with a double down off of a double clothesline. Homicide shows up and heads under the ring to drag out some chairs and finds LA Park. Park and Homicide brawl to the back along with Smokes. Hijo and Junior isolate Boogie and Hijo drops him with a chair shot then poses. Boogie takes a powerbomb and backstabber combination but rolls out of the ring. Rivera in and hits a Van Daminator to Junior. Hijo and Rivera, Hijo hits a Canadian Destroyer but that only gets 2. The crowd wants tables, Hijo hears them and obliges. Well it’s a board not a table but close enough I guess. Hijo chops Rivera onto the board, but turns into a Boogie spear that drives him through the board. Junior is in, but takes a double stomp assisted Death Valley Driver 5150 (They call it the 450 head crack apparently), and both men pile onto Junior to pin and win the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 5150 became the NEW MLW Tag Team Champions in 9:18

Rating: 3 stars

A wild brawl, but if you’re into that sort of thing this was above average. Rivera and Boogie celebrate with the titles.

In the parking lot Alex Kane and Mr. Thompson roll up, but here’s Calvin Tankman to jump them, so they just drive off to end the episode.