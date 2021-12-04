Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.03.21  

Alright everyone, it’s December but that’s somewhat immaterial because Smackdown rolls on every Friday every month regardless. Tonight is the big return of Brock Lesnar, his suspension has been lifted and he’ll almost certainly have words (or suplexes) for both Adam Pearce and Universal champion Roman Reigns. Smackdown doesn’t have it’s main event for Day 1 set yet, but after Sami Zayn won a Battle Royal last week it could easily be him at Day 1 with Brock in the wings for the Royal Rumble later in January. Or Brock might kill Sami tonight and take his spot. Kofi Kingston should be back tonight, which could set up him and Xavier Woods taking on the Usos for the tag team titles. Charlotte Flair will be in need of a rebound squash after losing a couple of weeks ago, last week she pied Toni Storm in the face twice so tonight she’ll probably do something similar while also setting up a match. Drew McIntyre might be on the warpath as well, he was excluded from the Battle Royal last week and he could be out for blood tonight. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

We’re at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the mic.

First up tonight, Brock Lesnar. Brock heads to the ring, poses and then gets a mic. Before he can get really going here comes Sami Zayn. Sami tries to butter up Brock, Brock tells him to shut up and says he doesn’t even know who Sami is. He asks if Sami is a fan, Sami tries to talk again and again Brock shuts him up. Brock brings up that he lives in Canada, hunts and kills things there, eats them as well. So who the hell does Sami think he is, and why hasn’t Brock killed him yet? Sami calls himself the locker room leader, but more importantly the number one contender for the Universal title. Brock notes that he got suspended, then Sami became the number one contender, and he’s amused by this. Brock mocks Sami’s title shot, and while Sami says he’ll give Brock a title shot once he wins Brock says “they’re playing you”. Sami asks for how, and Brock asks why Sami is waiting for Day 1 to get a title shot, why not right now. Brock goes into a pitch for the idea, Sami doesn’t want to win in Texas, he’s not prepared, he’s a little worn down, but Brock again says he should fight Roman tonight. Again Brock starts intimidating Sami into taking his shot tonight, Sami then touches Brock’s chest while declining. Brock grabs Sami in a wrist lock, and Sami agrees to fighting Roman tonight. Sami looks to head out of the ring, but Brock tells him he’ll be by his side tonight to witness this first hand. Well that’s one way to free up Brock for the PPV while still giving Sami his shot. Brock’s promo weaknesses are well known, but giving him someone to play off of helps a lot and this wasn’t the worst opening promo segment ever.

We head to break with the open question about Sami actually getting his title shot tonight or not.

Sami Zayn is talking with Sonya Deville, there’s no Adam Pearce tonight. Sami brings up how he might have agreed to cashing in his title shot tonight, and he’s not sure but Brock comes up behind him. Sonya says she can make the match, and makes Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the title tonight while confirming that Brock Lesnar gets a shot at the winner at Day 1.

Back to the ring, here’s Sasha Banks for our first match. Shayna Baszler actually gets a hype package during her entrance, they might be trying to rehab her.

Match #1: Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler

McAfee refers to that kick on the stairs Baszler does as “The Future Endeavor kick”. They tie up quickly and Banks tries for an arm drag but Baszler counters into the Kirifuda Clutch and Banks has to escape. Baszler goes for a stomp to the arm but Banks avoids it and arm drags Baszler out of the ring then misses a baseball slide and Baszler gets an ankle lock. Banks slips free, hits a spinning kick then a Meteora off of the apron to Baszler as commentary misses their cue about throwing to commercial and has to awkwardly fill a few extra seconds.

We come back as Banks returns to the ring with a few knees to the head of Baszler. Baszler follows a running Banks and kills her with a knee strike, then a gutwrench suplex for a near fall. Some trash talk from Baszler, Banks lays in a few strikes, then an awkward arm drag. Banks lands a kick to the chest, then a double stomp as Baszler was hung up between the ropes but that just gets a near fall. Banks goes for a tornado DDT and hits it but still can’t keep Baszler down. Baszler avoids a Backstabber and hits some kicks but misses a knee in the corner but counters a wheelbarrow move into the Kirifuda Clutch. Banks rolls over the back and switches to the Bank Statement. Baszler is able to counter, blocks a knee strike and drills a kneeling Banks with a knee to the face. Banks counters a gutwrench into a pinning rana and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sasha Banks won

Rating: 2.5 stars

This bordered on 3 stars for me, but a few awkwardly timed spots hurt it.

In the back Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce talk over Zoom, she catches Pearce up on what happened thus far and Pearce says it’s best if he just remembers the Alamo tonight to avoid disrupting the show. Sonya is annoyed by this, but here’s Drew McIntyre and he wants to know who kept him out of the Battle Royal last week. She blames Pearce, he brandishes his sword and tells her to relay to Pearce that he’s after him.

To the ring, here’s Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Corbin is wearing shots, and he has some awful leg tats. Seriously, they make Rhea Ripley cover up but sanctioned this? Anyway Happy Talk will be up after this break.

Corbin and Moss are sitting as we come back. Corbin tries to get the crowd involved, then Moss puts over how many eliminations he had then Corbin and Moss joke about almost eliminating each other before Corbin moves on to mocking Jeff Hardy. Moss has a joke “What would you call Jeff Hardy if he were a woman with a child? A Swanton Mom.” I want to find whoever wrote that and do violence. Corbin starts dissing McIntyre and now for McIntyre “What do you call Drew McIntyre checking checking a Battle Royal list? A Scottish worrier.” That not only kills the audience, but brings out Drew McIntyre. Drew stalks down, Corbin sends Moss at him as Drew points at them with his sword. Jeff Hardy from behind hits Corbin with a Twist of Fate, then one for Moss as well. Drew in the ring, he Claymore’s Moss. Hope he stiffed him for those awful jokes.

Xia Li debuts next week, so we get another comic style hype package. She narrates being attacked on a walk home, and how she fought off two would be assailants. She still hates vultures, and she’s the defender of the vulnerable, destroyer of oppressors, and she’ll be here next week. I’m setting the over/under on her release at 6 weeks.

Back to the ring, here come the Viking Raiders and they’ll be in tag team action after this break.

Los Lotharios get their own entrance, including a large CGI rose.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto)

Angel takes the pants off right away, but runs into a high angle STO then takes out Humberto. Ivar tags in and Erik slams him onto Angel. Erik back in and Angel takes some more double team offense before Humberto pulls Angel away from a Bronco Buster. Humberto tries to dive onto Ivar, that was scary as he got caught up in the ropes. Erik takes a super kick from Angel, Humberto tags in and they set for their double team finish, but have to wait a long time as Boogs and Nakamura miss their cues to interfere with the guitar. The distraction avoids the finisher, but Humberto rolls up Erik to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Lotharios won

Rating: DUD

More angle than match. Post match Eryk and Ivar have words with Boogs and Nakamura, but Boogs diffuses the situation by playing the Raiders theme on his guitar.

We get a recap of Toni Storm getting pied twice by Charlotte/Poochie last week. In the back Kayla talks with Toni Storm. Toni says Charlotte can try and embarrass her as much as she wants (very poor choice of words) but it wont deter her from going after what she wants. She’s not impressed by Charlotte’s accolades, and Toni predicted everything Charlotte has done and will prove Charlotte dead wrong in terms of overlooking her. She might be Toni 2 Pie (no one would ever call themselves that) right now, but she’s setting her sights on becoming the Smackdown women’s champion. Not a bad promo in terms of delivery, but whoever wrote that dialogue should be flogged.

Jey Uso heads to the ring for our next match accompanied by his brother. He’ll take on King Woods after this break.

Jimmy has a mic as we come back from break. Pretty decent “Uso” chant. Jey’s got a mic too, and he mocks Sami Zayn’s decision to take on Roman tonight. They put over Roman, then Jey promises to finish the job related to Woods. They smashed Woods’ crown and tonight Jey will smash his spirit. That draws out Woods with a mic, he says the Usos don’t like surprises, so they’re not going to like what’s next. His crown might be shattered for now, but he’s bringing to all of us Kofi Kingston.

Match #3: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy Uso vs. Xavier Woods w/ Kofi Kingston

Jey gets right after Woods with strikes then sends him into the corner with authority. Woods fights back but is caught in a back suplex into a neckbreaker from Jey for a 2 count. Jey trash talks Kofi but Woods avoids the follow up hip attack. Woods lays in strikes, then a clothesline to drop Jey. Woods around the ropes a few times then hits a roaring elbow, he tries to climb the ropes but Jimmy takes him out to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Xavier Woods won via Disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

Competent, but just a stop gap en route to bigger things. Post match Kofi and Woods lay the beat down and stand tall as the Usos regroup on the entrance ramp.

Roman watches in the back with Heyman, he’s not exactly pleased. Roman runs down that Kofi’s back and Pearce isn’t here, there’s a lot he doesn’t know tonight and questions why Heyman hasn’t been useful in this regard. He tells Heyman that he’s going to defend his title tonight, and if Brock gets anywhere near him tonight he’ll smash Brock as well. I like Roman’s empire starting to feel like it’s crumbling, it’ll bring out something interesting for him.

Charlotte Flair walks to the ring, she’ll be doing her usual same old same old promo after this break.

We come back and Woods and Kofi walk in the back talking with Aliya, then Woods calls over Kayla to allow Kofi some promo time. Kofi talks about being out of action as the Bloodline destroyed the crown of Woods, but in this kingdom it’s eye for an eye and at Day 1 the New Day will exact that when they take the titles from the Usos.

Back to the ring, here’s Charlotte with a mic. Charlotte runs down Toni Storm, and says the only way to get noticed around here is to challenge Charlotte. She knows exactly what Toni is doing, and number 1 doesn’t talk about number 2, 6, or 10. Toni should be thanking her, because after Charlotte pied her twice Toni became the talk of the town. The fake ambient crowd noise is making my ears bleed. If it was that easy to embarrass Toni wit a pie, just imagine what Charlotte could do in the ring. She was just stating facts when she told Toni that she wasn’t ready for this level. She considered Toni’s challenge, and is declining. Well at least it was shorter than your average long winded Charlotte mic session. Post promo Toni runs up behind Charlotte with a pie, and gets Charlotte in the face with it. I’m genuinely shocked Charlotte didn’t counter that.

Sheamus heads to the ring, he’ll take on Cesaro after this break. If they give those two time it’ll be good, but we’re down on time and still have Roman vs. Sami in some capacity to come.

We come back in time for Cesaro’s entrance.

Match #4: Cesaro vs. Sheamus

They tie up a few times, Sheamus gets a headlock takeover but Cesaro escapes and they back into the ropes where Sheamus lays in elbows. Ridge Holland is watching in the back. Cesaro and Sheamus trade uppercuts then Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker. Time for the clubbering blows but Sheamus stops at 4, hoists Cesaro up for a Finlay roll that gets a 2 count. Cesaro fights back up to his feet and starts laying in strikes then body blows in the corner and clotheslines Sheamus out of the ring. Cesaro follows him out and drills him with a running uppercut into the time keepers area. They resume brawling around the ringside area then head back into the ring. Sheamus hits a jumping knee for a near fall and he retakes control. Some trash talk from Sheamus, accusing Cesaro of holding him back but Cesaro fights back with a lariat then a double stomp. Sheamus avoids the Neutralizer and hits the Brogue Kick to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Too rushed to be anything special, but those two aren’t capable of having a bad match with each other.

We get a recap of our opening bits to explain Sami Zayn using his title shot now and Brock Lesnar getting a shot at Day 1. Sami Zayn heads to the ring to send us to break.

Post break Sami Zayn is in the ring, but Sonya Deville is in the back. Naomi walks up on Sonya, she says she couldn’t even enjoy her win last week because Sonya was ringside and she can only think about how hard Sonya has tried to kill her glow. Naomi asks for a one on one match with Sonya again, Sonya agrees to do so when she decides to take off the suit. Sonya says as long as she’s wearing the suit she’s Naomi’s boss and if Naomi so much as lays a finger on her she’ll make sure Naomi gets fired. Naomi asks again about her challenge, Sonya slaps her and accepts. I get the distinct feeling that Stephanie McMahon is writing all of Sonya’s stuff over the last few weeks.

The RAW recap is next, because we just needed to suffer again I guess.

After that we see Sami Zayn sitting in the ring, after this break we’ll get our main event.

Post break Sami Zayn has a mic, because this episode needs to go on longer. Sami runs down Texas for cheap heat, and says tonight Brock Lesnar inspired this moment and he will do something that hasn’t been done in a long time. He’s going to shock the world and upset Roman Reigns, he’s going to defeat Roman Reigns and will walk out as champion. And when he does he wont thank anyone in attendance, no one’s ever supported him against his conspiracy and the only person he has to thank is Brock Lesnar. That brings out Brock. Sami tries to hype up Brock as Brock enters the ring. Sami knows Brock isn’t here to help him win, and he’s not saying Brock should do that, but at Day 1 he’d be an easier opponent than Roman Reigns. That’s not Sami running himself down, just him noting that Brock’s record against Roman lately isn’t great. He’s definitely not saying Brock can’t beat Roman but- and he’s cut off by Brock. Brock lays down a series of German suplexes, then an F5. The crowd wants at least one more, Brock considers then obliges them with another F5. Brock pulls up the corpse of Sami and stands him up in the corner so the ref can let the match go on. We head to commercial break as Brock heads to the back. Look, I’m all for killing Sami Zayn but this segment did not need to take 30 minutes from the time he came out to the time Roman shows up.

We come back as Roman’s music hits. Roman has his whole entourage with him.

Match #5 – WWE Universal Title Match: (c) Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman and the Usos vs. Sami Zayn

The Usos now lift a collapsed hamper of laundry resembling Sami Zayn so the match can start then head out of the ring. Roman calls for the Spear, hits it then locks in the Guillotine for good measure and Sami gives it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns retained the Universal Title

Rating: Butternut. . . SQUASH

Most delicious squash. The Bloodline poses in the ring to close the show.