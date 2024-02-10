Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.09.24  

Well, it’s certainly been a week hasn’t it everyone? Last week Cody stepped aside to not face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania so The Rock could instead. Then everyone pissed on the idea of a 53 year old man over a decade removed from his last full match jumping over the natural narrative that has been crafted for nearly 2 years at this point so the WWE pivoted. Now Rocky and Roman are buddies, Cody will in fact challenge Roman at Mania, Seth Rollins is still a goof, and we’re all on the bumpy road to WrestleMania. Also last week Bayley got jumped by Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane to solidify that break up and then challenged Iyo for her title at Mania. Conspicuous by her absence was Dakota Kai, so we’ll keep an eye out for where she’ll land in all of this. Tonight we’ll get Logan Paul’s next challenger, Logan is apparently making the trip of Elimination Chamber so we’ll find out who will be working with him in Australia tonight. On the tag team side of things, British Strong Style will take on DIY to determine the next challengers for Judgement Day’s tag team belts at Elimination Chamber. Speaking of the Chamber, Bianca Belair battles Michin for a Chamber spot, but nothing on the blue brand related to a Chamber match has been set out yet. The rest of the Smackdown main event scene of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles were completely absent last week so let’s see if any of those guys get some direction heading towards Elimination Chamber. Douche bros Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been running afoul of Carmelo Hayes recently, but with Hayes tossing Trick Williams through the barber shop window this week who knows if that will continue or how Hayes will be received on the main roster after turning heel on NXT. Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill have both received contract offers from RAW and Smackdown, could either of them decide on their landing place tonight? Triple H will also be on hand to publicly address the WrestleMania 40 press conference for all those who didn’t see it, so expect more drama there. We’re light on matches right now but I have no doubt that will change once the show gets rolling. So with the preamble out of the way, let’s get to the this episode of WWE Smackdown.

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are on commentary. They did alright last week, still not sure how the chemistry is coming along since both are still leaning heelish and Graves having to figure out play by play instead of color is clearly something still developing. But again they had a decent debut last week.

First, a recap of the WrestleMania press conference for anyone who missed it. The upshot is Cody has called out Roman Reigns for Mania 40’s main event.

We head to the venue and out comes Triple H. In the ring already are Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce for some managerial pow-wow. Trips enjoys some chants then plays with the crowd. He says last night was a great way to kick off the road to WrestleMania but everything took a hard left turn and now the road is on fire. But it feels really good. He’s out here to clear up something, some “Rocky sucks” chants slow that down but he does wish to clear things up. Maybe some people don’t know their role, people who went out last night and tried to assert their authority when they don’t have any. He doesn’t care where you sit, whether people like them or not the answers only come from him right now. So the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Roman Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes. Big “Cody” chant for that one. There are people in the back that wont like that decision, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t like that decision. With that said, welcome to the Road to WrestleMania. Aldis takes over and says we have to switch attention to Seth Rollins and his secondary title. He and Pearce have agreed that whoever wins the men’s Elimination Chamber will get the shot at Rollins at Mania. Tonight we’ll get some qualifiers for the Chamber match. Adam Pearce next, he points to the members of those matches, Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dumb Dom Mysterio, and La Knight. 12 men, 6 matches over 3 events to determine the participants.

First, AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, and here comes the angry Scotsman himself. Drew comes out with a mic and wants to thank everyone, he’s still rocking the CM Punk tombstone t-shirt, and thanks everyone who’s bought the shirt which has outsold Punk’s official merch and he promises that Punk will see no proceeds. He takes some credit for Cody deciding to take on Roman after he kicked Cody in the face on Monday. Now that Drew has saved Mania, taken out Punk, now he’s going to save the world title by winning the Chamber match and finally get his WrestleMania moment. Drew promises to be a champion that’s best for business. AJ comes out next, no mic for him and we head to break.

We come back to AJ and Drew staring down, but here comes LA Knight to hang out on commentary.

Match #1 – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

AJ goes right after Drew with leg kicks but Drew corners AJ and chops him down. Drew tries a suplex but AJ knees out of it and lays in leg kicks then a chop. AJ with a cross body but Drew catches him and hoists him up into a suplex that connects. Chops from Drew, but AJ fires up with chops of his own only to run into a tilt a whirl backbreaker for a 2 count. AJ fights back with a dropkick then chop blocks the leg of Drew. AJ heads up top, but Drew chops him all the way to the floor. Drew follows AJ, limping a bit because selling is good, then Drew launches AJ into the time keepers area and sends us to break.

AJ hits a satellite DDT as we come back to put both men down. They trade strikes but AJ drops Drew with leg kicks then hits a couple of sliding forearms to put Drew on his back. AJ wants a Styles Clash but Drew powers free and chops AJ into a corner. Drew puts AJ on his shoulders and climbs the ropes, but AJ slips free and hits a Liger Bomb for a near fall. AJ now lifts Drew but Drew slips free and hits a Future Shock DDT then kips up but his left leg is still hampering him. Drew tries to summon the energy for a Claymore but AJ avoids him then grabs a Calf Crusher. AJ cranks the hold but Drew crawls to the ropes and breaks the hold. AJ to the apron, but Drew catches him on the top rope and headbutts him to the floor. Both men to the floor in front of commentary, AJ with an enziguri but Drew launches him over the desk though AJ doesn’t hit Knight. Knight pours water on AJ when he’s down, this annoys AJ but then Drew shoves AJ into Knight. Back in the ring AJ kicks the ropes into Drew and hits a Small Package for a visual win but Knight distracts the ref, AJ then swings and Knight and misses which allows Drew to hit the Claymore and get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won in 11:18

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good stuff here, both men are very good and meshed well here. I’d love more from them in the future if at all possible, this was mostly about AJ and Knight still beefing while also letting Drew qualify for the Chamber.

In the back Kayla talks with Sami Zayn who will be wrestling Randy Orton later. Sami says this is an emotional time for a lot of people, including himself. He main evented last year and now his window this year is closing, so he’s got to focus on beating Randy Orton tonight and getting into the Chamber. Of course even if he gets through Randy there’s still a Chamber match to get through. It’s not an easy path, but it is a path and so he’ll take it. That sends us to break.

We come back and get a Pretty Deadly video, Elton Prince is still pretty normal but Kit Wilson’s right hand is mangled. That Pete Dune-eh character ruined him, how dare he. Prince cheers him up and they seem pretty chipper by the end of it.

In the back Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne get ready for their tag team match. Elsewhere DIY does the same, and I assume the countdown to Ciampa’s turn is on.

Next, a recap of Damage Control turning on Bayley and Bayley calling out Iyo for Mania.

To the ring, here comes Bianca Belair, she’s followed by Michin who still gets no reaction.

Match #2 – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Michin

Belair immediately tries a Kiss of Death but Michin slips free and lands a flurry of kicks. Belair powders but Michin with a kick through the ropes then a punt kick from the apron to send us to break.

Both women are down as we come back. They start trading strikes but Michin kicks Belair into the ropes then lands a clothesline. Dropkicks from Michin then a neckbreaker. Belair avoids a cannonball senton then hits a backbreaker that was more of a slam because none of Michin hit the knee of Belair. Despite that Belair has had enough of this and hits a spinebuster. Corner work from Belair now then a 10 punch but she misses 10 and Michin turns her around then climbs up for a superplex which she hits but still only a 2 count. Belair blocks Eat Defeat and tries another Kiss of Death but Michin flips free and hits Eat Defeat but it sends Belair out of the ring. it takes Michin a second or two to get Belair back in the ring, then she wants a Styles Clash but Belair back drops free, hits the Kiss of Death and gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won in 7:05

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Michin seems to be the woman they’re using to fill out the booking since Charlotte went down, not in the same way but a lot of what they were planning involved Poochie and without her they’ve needed to bump someone up to be in rotation and credit to Michin for doing her level best to capitalize on that opportunity. The outcome here was academic but the question was how much they could further legitimize Michin and honestly they’re not doing too bad a job at making her at least somewhat believable in this kind of spot.

In the back Bayley walks and will talk after this break.

Post break Triple H is in the back and Bron Breakker shows up. Trips puts him over and asks him about main roster status. Bron wants his advice about which way he should go, Trips then sees Paul Heyman. Heyman shakes hands with Bron and Trips asks for some time with Heyman. Heyman puts over Bron as well, then Trips demands to know what Heyman wants. He says this isn’t a good time, but he’ll be back next week along with Roman Reigns. And The Rock. Trips sardonically looks forward to it.

Back to the ring and here comes Bayley. She plays with the crowd a bit and doesn’t really want to believe last week happened. Maybe she had that coming last week or not, she and the crowd seem cool right now. Because everyone’s been on this journey with her and know her passion for this whole thing. Damage Control meant everything to her. They were family, she put the group before herself over and over again and never asked for anything, but all the rest of them did was take from her. She thought they’d be happy for her after the Rumble win, but that didn’t happen. They were always laughing at her, being furtive, and Bayley isn’t an idiot. She’s learned that lesson about getting turned on, and at Mania Iyo Sky will learn the hard way. Out comes Dakota Kai and asks why Bayley is ghosting her. Bayley asks where Dakota was last week, Dakota had to be with her doctor to try and get cleared. Bayley isn’t convinced, Dakota ran interference and knew what was happening. Dakota was in a tough spot, but she always believed in Damage Control and what Bayley created. So did Iyo, until Kairi and Asuka came back. Dakota thought everything would be OK, but once Kairi and Asuka got in Iyo’s ear it was all over. She just didn’t know how to talk about this, but she misses the three of them. The OG three who could do no wrong because they always had each others backs. She wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Bayley. Part of the reason she didn’t say anything was because Bayley’s plan was working. The Kabuki Warriors were tag champs, and Bayley won the Rumble, but the whole thing with Kairi and Asuka didn’t blow over. Bayley asks where Dakota stands now. Iyo Sky interrupts this and she’s flanked by Kairi Sane and Asuka. Dakota hops out of the ring as the three champions surround the ring. Bayley is looking for a fight, but here’s Dakota with a chair, she swings at Iyo and company to drive them off. Dakota and Bayley stand in the ring as a “hug it out” chant breaks out. No hugs though, but Bayley and Dakota seem mostly cool.

In the back Kayla talks with Randy Orton. Randy agrees with Sami that not everyone gets to Mania, in fact he was injured last year and had to just watch. But he’s learned patience, he can wait for Roman to be more vulnerable. Tonight he can earn a spot in the Chamber where the only constant will be the letters RKO.

To the ring, here comes Tyler Bate followed by Pete Dunne, that tag team match with them and DIY will be up after this break.

Post break Bobby Lashley has the Street Profits and B-Fab. They recap last week then on Monday Bobby Lashley will take on Bronson Reed for a Chamber spot. Well someone had to fall to get Reed in the Chamber and Bobby is in a weird enough spot that the loss probably wont hurt him.

To the ring here comes DIY.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: British Strong Style (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano)

Bate and Gargano start, Bate with a side headlock then he and Gargano trade roll ups for a bit eventually leading to a stand off. Another tie up, Dunne with a blind tag and he levels Gargano with a clothesline. Ciampa tags in and Dunne runs into his back elbow. Dunne sends Ciampa out of the ring, then misses a moonsault. Ciampa sends Dunne onto the announce desk, then avoids Bate which allows Gargano to hit a suicide dive, then for good measure Ciampa knees Dunne in the head to send us to break.

Ciampa lands a double clothesline to drop both Bate and Dunne as we come back. Bate misses a flying uppercut and eats an inverted DDT for a 2 count. Gargano tags in but Dunne blocks their double team and everyone trade strikes then Dunne eats a combination poisoned rana and pump kick, sick looking. Bate tries to fight back but the numbers get the better of him. Bate tries an airplane spin on Gargano, but Ciampa is here to complicate things, but Bate is a strong boy and grabs Ciampa for a Giant Swing while Airplane spinning Gargano. Gargano avoids the tandem finisher but gets his hands stomped. Bate eats a knee from Ciampa as Ciampa blind tags in, Ciampa with a Project Ciampa as Gargano with a suicide dive onto Dunne but only a 2 count. Gargano with chops but Bate fires up with punches and corners Ciampa but Ciampa boots him then hits a V Trigger. Gargano tags in, they want to Meet in the Middle but Dunne grabs the fingers of Ciampa and snaps them. Gargano superkicks Dunne but Bate with a double clothesline. Gargano avoids a Tyler Driver and superkicks Bate. Blind tag from Dunne, Bate dives onto Ciampa then Dunne avoids a slingshot Spear and then crushes Gargano with a Bitter End to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: British Strong Style won in 8:29

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: There was easily more in the tank between these teams but this was a solid teaser of what they could do if given time and freedom to really cut loose. I’m a little torn between 3 and 3.5 stars, but the incredible pace both teams set combined with how clean it was means I’ll err on the positive side this time.

Post match everyone shares fist bumps.

In the back Braxton gets walked up on by Dom. Dom talks, saying very little. He’s reminded that he has to qualify, Dom doesn’t care who’s opposite him until Kevin Owens walks up and says next week he’s facing Dom. Next week he’s giving Dom the beating of a lifetime, and dedicates that to the greatest luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio. Dom huffs off, but here’s R-Truth to confuse Owens with Miz. Truth warns Owens not to let Nick catch him since he should be on RAW. Owens: Nick Mysterio? Truth: No, Nick Aldis. Owens says he’ll be careful and Truth heads out while there are audible “We want Truth” chants. R-Truth is still a gem.

In the back Randy Orton and Sami Zayn both prepare for our main event, which is set to start after this break.

In the back both GMs talk but here’s Logan Paul to complain about being in a qualifying match for the Chamber. He claims he’s over qualified and shouldn’t have to work his way into things. He’ll be in action next Friday in Utah, which he complains about. Aldis waits patiently, and Logan says he’ll do it but he’s not happy about it. He’s going to with the Chamber and beat Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch and have both titles. Aldis tells him he’ll take on Miz next week. Logan has my reaction to Miz being referenced and walks out.

Commentary runs down next weeks show, the match just announced and a couple of women’s qualifying matches in Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega.

To the ring and here comes Sami Zayn. He’s followed by Randy Orton, but everything took long enough that we get another commercial break before the match starts.

Match #4 – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn

We get the bell as we come back. They tie up, Randy grabs a side headlock then shoulder blocks Sami down. Another tie up, another side headlock from Randy then they hit the ropes and Sami sends Randy out of the ring then thinks about a dive but Randy walks away and Sami just bounces off the ropes to remain safe. Randy takes his time getting back into the ring then they tie up, Randy starts laying in punches in the corner then tries a 10 punch but only gets 4 before Sami slips free and reverses to go for his own 10 punch, he gets 5 before now Randy counters and actually hits his 10 punch, the 10th being an uppercut that sends Sami out of the ring. On the floor Sami jumps onto the barricade and sort of hits a moonsault press. Randy fights back and sends Sami into the ring, Sami tries to dive but Randy hits him out of the air then bounces him into the announce desk, Sami avoids the back suplex onto the table then hits Randy with his own move to send us to break.

We come back to Sami fighting off of the top rope and hitting a tornado DDT for a 2 count. Sami heads up top but Randy punches him when he’s up there. Randy climbs up and he and Sami trade punches before Randy gets the better of things and hits a top rope superplex to put both men down. Punches from Randy but Sami runs him into the corner to continue targeting the back of Randy. Randy explodes with some clotheslines then hits a snap powerslam but can’t follow up because of the back. Sami rolls to the apron and Randy tries for the hanging DDT but Sami counters and sends Randy out of the ring. Sami wants a suicide dive and hits it. Randy fights back though and drops Sami onto the announce table. The crowd want that one again but Randy just heads into the ring. Sami tries to follow and gets caught in the hanging DDT this time. Randy sets for the RKO, Sami counters into a school boy for 2, then blocks another RKO with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami hits the ropes but bounces into an RKO and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 10:50

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Face vs. face matches can be a bit awkward but the crowd was pretty firmly behind Randy the whole time. Good match from both men, which isn’t surprising. Randy getting into the Chamber makes sense, I’m a little curious what the plan is for Sami right now.

Sami walks to the back after the match while Randy poses. Drew is in the ring now though and he and Randy stare down and trade some words as the episode ends.