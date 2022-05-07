Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.06.22  

Well everyone, it’s time. Time for the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash, the last chance for WWE to convince you that PPV sorry, PLE is worth your time and money. There will be some kind of confrontation between Drew McIntyre, RKBro, Roman Reigns, and the Usos ahead of their six man tag team match. We’re getting a match between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler (Loser loses one of their names, there can be only one SB) to preview the women’s tag team match when Banks and Naomi defend against Baszler and Natalya. WWE might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion and have him do something, and there will be a metric ton of stuff related to Poochie Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. I imagine there will be another “humorous” segment devoted to “Where’s Butch”, and anyone trip around the wheel for New Day and the Eastie Boys as well. Hopefully we get some good stuff tonight. Anyway that’s my preamble for this week, let’s get to the action.

We’re opening with a match, that’s a nice change of pace. Charlotte has a mic and will talk in the ring before the match gets started, I guess starting a wrestling show with wrestling was too much to ask for. She plays with the crowd to diminishing results with cheap heat attempts. She brings up losing the Beat the Clock challenge last week, but was screwed by the ref and the time keeper before trying to run down Drew Gulak. Also she was confused by the clock going up instead of down. But this Sunday she’ll make Ronda Rousey quit and Ronda will leave WWE. Next she runs down Aliyah and promises to give everyone a preview of the upcoming I Quit match at Aliyah’s expense. She cheap shots Aliyah, but here comes Ronda Rousey to make the save. Ronda and Charlotte brawl around the ringside area, these two are painfully awkward together. Eventually Charlotte heads into the ring, Ronda chases her in there and we get more brawling. After a bit more we get people coming down to break this up, the pull apart takes entirely too long but eventually they’re separated. Ronda charges Charlotte again we get more stalling as Charlotte finally runs away. That was painful, per usual when you give Charlotte a mic.

We get a video recap for the budding feud over the women’s tag team titles. After that here comes Sasha Banks, she’ll take on Shayna Baszler after this break.

Post break here comes Shayna Baszler.

Match #1: Sasha Banks w/ Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler w/ Natalya

Banks goes right after Baszler and this a quick Meteora. Some arm work from Banks but Baszler avoids a stomp only to get caught in a Codebreaker to the arm. Banks goes for the fingers, but Pete Dunne she ain’t and Baszler kicks her in the head then attempts an armbar. Baszler and Banks trade armbar attempts and roll ups but Baszler still can’t get the arm extended. Banks catches Baszler with a roll up then tries for the Bank Statement but Baszler shoves her off then hits a gurwrench facebuster. Baszler lays in some stomps but Banks fights back and unloads in the corner. Spinning side slam from Baszler connects and sends us to break.

We come back as Baszler avoids a roll up and grabs a slightly modified z-bar. Banks is able to sling Baszler out of the ring a couple of times before hitting a baseball slide. Now Banks slams the arm of Baszler on the announce table then they head back into the ring. Running double knees from Banks gets a 2 count. Baszler fights back with strikes, Banks counters from the apron with a knee strike that misses so badly it’s comical. Banks drops Baszler then hits a head scissors onto Natalya on the outside. Back in the ring they trade pinning positions, ultimately Baszler gets a small package and Natalya grabs her feet for extra leverage and Baszler gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shayna Baszler won

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was solid but a little slow and I’m still laughing at that knee strike from Banks.

Post match Nataly and Baszler jump Banks and Naomi in the ring. Naomi is able to save Banks from a Future Endeavor stomp, then they hit Natalya with a double Sole Food to stand tall.

We get a recap of Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns getting physical last week to set up the six man match at Backlash, and a recap of RAW this week and how that continued the feud.

In the back Kayla talks with the Usos. They say the time for talking is done, then talk more. Ultimately they plan on beating RKBro.

Back to the ring, here comes Happy Corbin. After this break Corbin will do some talking.

In the back Kayla talks with RKBro. Riddle stutters, and wont kink shame, and thankfully Randy cuts him off. Randy heard the Usos chirping again, but in simple terms the Usos just need to worry about being in the ring with RKBro.

Before we hear from Corbin we get a recap of the week long angle where Corbin stole the Battle Royal trophy from Madcap Moss then Moss got it back last week. Corbin is finally ready to talk, he says what happened last week didn’t bother him as he’s just focused on what he’ll do to Madcap Moss on Sunday. Moss interrupts via video, no one wants to hear Corbin talk (true), they want to hear Moss make jokes (not true). Moss mocks Corbin’s attire, his tattoos, and Corbin interrupts him and for once I thank Corbin. Corbin thinks Moss doesn’t have the guts to say this to Corbin’s face. Moss then heads to the ring, which makes this as good a time as any to say Moss has some poor entrance music. Both men have mics in the ring, Moss says to Corbin’s face that while Corbin has gone through a ton of gimmicks his next one should be entertaining. Moss mocks Corbin not having hair, so he can’t be a lone wolf again. Maybe Corbin could be the big bald wolf. Decent “Big Bald Wolf” chant and Corbin just leaves.

We get a video recap of Drew Gulak’s various job applications and being attacked by Charlotte and Ronda along the way. Now Drew Gulak is in the ring, he’ll face a mystery opponent next after this break. My guess, GUNTHER.

Post break and Gulak is ready, here comes Ludwig Kaiser to introduce GUNTHER. Hey, I was right. I don’t get to say that often.

Match #2: Drew Gulak vs. GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser

Gulak is resigned to his fate. They tie up but GUNTHER gets an arm and works Gulak down. Gulak counters into an arm wringer but GUNTHER counters and chops Gulak down. GUNTHER boots Gulak down then lays in a brutal chop. Another chop from GUNTHER then he stomps on Gulak as he’s draped over the ropes. GUNTHER grabs a Sleeper hold, weakens Gulak with it then drills him with a folding powerbomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: GUNTHER won

Rating: Gelber Zentner. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Post match Kaiser reminds us that GUNTHER won.

A reminder that Rick Boogs got injured at WrestleMania, then a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura getting punked. In the back Nakamura talks with Megan, Nakamura hasn’t forgotten that the Bloodline has done him wrong and one day soon he’ll get a piece of Roman Reigns and Roman will never forget what happens. Sami Zayn is skulking in the back and chuckles that he once again can stooge to Roman for relevance.

Back to the ring here comes Sheamus and Ridge Holland, they’ll have a tables match with New Day after the break.

In the back Kayla talks with Drew McIntyre, Drew says the Bloodline would rather talk than fight. But come Sunday he wont let them get away with that, it’ll be a fight when “RKMcBro” team up. Drew thinks the fans deserve to see Roman Reigns get his head kicked off tonight.

Back to the ring and we’re reminded that Butch is missing and is a petulant child. Please please use the hashtag, we’re desperately trying to inflate our social media engagement numbers. Last week Xavier Woods was put through a table, leading to this match. New Day head to the ring, no mics in sight.

Match #3 – Tables Match: New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

We get a brawl right away, Ridge and Kofi wind up on the outside as Woods hits a tornado DDT onto Sheamus. Woods gets the better of Sheamus and knees him out of the ring. Ridge comes from behind Woods but Kofi comes flying in and drops him. Now Ridge takes a series of kicks and a facebuster. Sheamus brings Kofi out of the ring, but Woods dives onto him to safe Kofi. Kofi and Woods get a table and ram it into Sheamus. Another table blow to Sheamus then they send the hardware into the ring. Woods sets up the table while Kofi lays in strikes to Ridge. They set to suplex Ridge through the table but Sheamus comes in and moves the table to save the match. Sheamus lays into Kofi and hits an Irish Curse. Sheamus gets a table of his own and he sets it up outside then looks to powerbomb Kofi through it but Woods breaks that up, then Ridge runs over Woods. Woods avoids a Ridge charge and Ridge runs into the ring steps. Sheamus gets Woods and tries for White Noise off the apron through the table but Kofi breaks that up and sends Sheamus to the floor. Kofi now climbs to the top rope, then onto the ring post and flies onto Sheamus on the floor, knocking both of them through the time keepers barricade to send us to break.

Stereo clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus and Ridge as we come back to action. Ridge sends Kofi into the ring and they set to put Kofi through a table set up in the corner. Kofi avoids them, kicks Sheamus then hits Ridge with an SOS. Kofi low bridges Sheamus then gives him the chest blows but Sheamus counters him, picks him up for White Noise and drills Kofi with White Noise onto the apron. Woods boots Sheamus down then hits the ropes to make Ridge look slower than usual. Kicks from Woods, he’s keeping Sheamus down and then heel kicks Ridge down. Woods sets up the table in open space, Ridge headbutts him then misses an avalanche and Woods super kicks him onto the table. Now Woods heads up top, but here’s Sheamus to trip him up and save the match. Sheamus tries to suplex Woods, but Kofi intercepts him with a drop kick to the knee that sends Sheamus down then he hits him a trust fall. Kofi clears the announce table, Sheamus tries for an Alabama Slam but Kofi slips free and drills Sheamus with Trouble in Paradise. Sheamus is on the announce table, Woods sets to drive him through it, but here’s Butch from under the ring to attack everyone. Butch takes out Kofi then back in the ring Sheamus and Ridge hit a double chokeslam to send Woods through the table and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sheamus and Ridge Holland won

Rating: 3 stars

Sheamus really kicked that into a higher gear at the end to try and make up for Ridge being, well, Ridge.

In the back Kayla talks with Paul Heyman, this time she didn’t surprise him. She asks Heyman about Drew’s call to kick Roman’s head off. Heyman plays coy until Sami Zayn shows up. When Kayla leaves Heyman yells “Don’t leave me alone with him” in the most relatable thing Heyman has done in months. Sami rats on Nakamura, like the stool pigeon that he is, and says he’ll deal with Nakamura on behalf of Roman Reigns. Heyman says Roman respects and appreciates the initiative of Sami, and Sami wants to make sure that he gets credit for what he’s about to do. They trade expressions of gratitude to end the segment and send us to break.

Post break Sami Zayn finds Adam Pearce and requests a match with Shinsuke Nakamura for next week on behalf of the Bloodline. Pearce says he can go wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura right now. Sami whines, then leaves.

Time for the next Lacey Evans video, we’re on the 5th. She talks about her father overdosing two months before her WWE tryout and she had another family member attempt suicide around that same time. Just before her first match a family member overdosed, and she realized she needed to do what was best for her family and mental health. Instead of feeling excited about her first match she was broken inside, she decided to stay and have her first match then go to the hospital after. Now she’s ready to show the world that you have the power to break cycles of abuse. She asks what anyone could do to her that life hasn’t already done. Everything in her life has made her who she is today. The last two of these have worked, but 5 weeks of these was a bit much, 3 would have been the sweet spot I think.

Back live and here comes Lacey Evans to the ring, pretty good reception.

We get a highlight of Raquel Rodriguez, it’s mere seconds long as she’s barely had any time on TV.

Now Sami Zayn comes to the ring, he’ll wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura after this break.

Post break and here comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Match #4: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

Sami avoids a kick then grabs a side headlock. Nakamura fights out of an arm wringer and gets one of his own. Jumping knee drop from Nakamura connects. Sami tries to run away, but hits a back elbow and then stomps on Nakamura. The usual Sami control spots then Nakamura drops him with a Kitchen Sink and lays in kicks. Nakamura hits the slingshot German suplex, then sets for the Kinshasha but he’s caught in a Michinoku Driver for a 2 count. That sends us to break.

Sami is working a chinlock as we come back. Second rope elbow from Sami only get 2 and he gets frustrated. Sami wants another elbow but he jumps into a kick from Nakamura. Kicks and knees from Nakamura then he heads to the second rope and drives a knee into the back of Sami’s head for a 2 count. Nakamura starts laying in kicks and punches then catches Sami in a rolling armbar. Sami is able to fight off for a bit, but Nakamura extends the arm and Sami fights over into a roll up for 2. Rolling kick from Nakamura, he wants the Kinshasa but Sami rolls out of the ring. Nakamura follows Sami out of the ring and hits a jumping side kick. Sami crawls away as the ref starts counting, then Sami shoves Nakamura off and hits a Helluva kick then gets in the ring to get a count out win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won via count out

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m knocking off half a star for that terrible ending, if you’re trying to build Nakamura for a Roman program this was absolutely the wrong way to go about it.

Commentary hypes up the Backlash card, then RKBro head to the ring. This week we get giraffe’s as part of Riddle’s animations. After this break we’ll get a big face to face between all six main event participants.

Post break, here comes Drew McIntyre. Everyone’s got a mic, Drew tries to ape Roman’s desire for acknowledgment but Riddle interrupts. Riddle wants to know what everyone acknowledges, Riddle acknowledges that Randy is his best friend. Randy acknowledges that he’s still got Drew’s hand print on his chest and they go back and forth reminiscing their title feud. Ultimately they acknowledge that they’ve left that in the past. Riddle acknowledges that Randy has the most muscular legs in WWE, Drew’s are thicker but Randy’s are more defined. Randy saves us from this by saying the Usos have had their lips attached to Roman’s ass for a few years now. Drew calls this a joint decision to do violence, and Riddle gets an “Acknowledge” chant going, before Drew says everyone acknowledges that Roman is the biggest piece of crap walking this earth.

That does bring out Roman Reigns, Drew is shocked that this worked, shocked I say! Here comes Roman with full entourage in tow. Roman gets a mic from Heyman as they’re on the entrance stage, then just tosses it aside. Everyone removes their title belts then the Bloodline march to the ring. Everyone gets in the ring and we get some jawing, then the brawl kicks off. Riddle gets posted, and Randy gets tossed as well. Drew eats a Superman punch from Roman then Jimmy and Jey grab Drew as Roman starts laying in punches. Riddle RKO’s Jey, then Randy hits one to Jimmy. Randy avoids a Roman attack then Drew floors Roman with a Claymore so RKMcBro stand tall to end the episode.